Hopes for practicum model revamp, wellness funding at schools

Among the needs highlighted across Wagga schools during a visit from the NSW Department of Education were more wellness program funding, staff support and hopes for a practicum student program revamp.
NSW Department of Education secretary Murat Dizdar visited Wagga High School and Estella Public School on Friday.
During his visit to Estella, principals and school leaders from across the city met with Mr Dizdar to discuss priorities and what further support is needed to improve outcomes for students outside NSW's major cities.
Estella Public School principal Tracey Delaney said it was an opportunity to show off the four-year-old school, but also to draw attention to regional school needs.
"Staffing has always been a concern and I know the department have been very proactive in that area not only in attacking staff into the profession and looking at ways to support them in our schools," she said.
"We have have a great partnership with Charles Sturt University and we do host practicum students and we would like to see maybe that model change to encourage longer periods of practicums with us so they can get the full understanding of the role they would have as a teacher with us."
Mr Dizdar said Wagga is the third location they have visited as part of a roadshow following Queanbeyan and Nowra.
"We want to make sure that we're out their meeting our people hearing about the good work they're doing in schools and also being open and transparent about the things that aren't working that we could improve," he said.
"This morning I was at Wagga High School and they were talking to me about their well-being initiatives, what works and how they could do with more investment in that space.
"They were talking to me about the staffing challenges and how they're overcoming them and the great connection they have with Wagga TAFE and how that's opening up employment opportunities for them.
"You can only get that feedback if you're out their on the school grounds.
"There is a statewide, a national, in fact an international challenge around getting more teachers into the profession and we're determined in NSW to break the back of that. We're looking for solutions, answers and thoughts around that."
