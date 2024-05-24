The Daily Advertiser
Hopes for practicum model revamp, wellness funding at schools

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 24 2024 - 3:30pm
Estella Public School principal Tracey Delaney with school captains Oliver Cotter and Eleanor Doherty and Department of Education secretary Murat Dizdar. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Among the needs highlighted across Wagga schools during a visit from the NSW Department of Education were more wellness program funding, staff support and hopes for a practicum student program revamp.

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

