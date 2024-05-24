Welcome to our first Footy HQ newsletter

It's Matt Malone from The Daily Advertiser sports team here with our first Footy HQ newsletter.
Wagga's Robertson Oval was again under fire this week as a finals venue.
A couple of weeks ago we revealed that Farrer League grand final day was likely to move away from Robbo due to the demolition of the outdoor netball court. It now appears it may also lose a Riverina League final or two for an entirely different reason.
The move of Football Wagga's Miniroos program to Bolton Park caused car parking chaos when it clashed with a Wagga Tigers' home game for the first time last Saturday.
Wagga Tigers president Chris Flanigan warned there's no way a final could be held at the venue while Miniroos is being played and he's absolutely right.
Meantime in Group Nine, we revealed Southcity captain Kyle McCarthy leads the Weissel Medal after six rounds. What an effort from the popular 35-year-old, who has shown no signs of slowing down.
Enjoy the weekend's footy and don't forget to follow our live blog for all the latest scores and updates.
