One dead after trucks collide on major Riverina thoroughfare

A man has died in a multi truck crash in the region's southeast.
About 5:56pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to the Hume Highway near Little Billabong Road, Little Billabong, north of Holbrook, after reports that two B-Double trucks had collided.
The 61-year-old male driver of one of the trucks died at the scene.
The other driver, aged 44, was not injured in the crash, and was taken to Culcairn Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District established a crime scene, with into the circumstances surrounding the crash ongoing.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
All southbound lanes of the Hume Highway are closed on the approach to Little Billabong Road, Little Billabong.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and allow extra travel time.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
A police spokesperson said information will be treated in strict confidence.
"The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.