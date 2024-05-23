Reasons why Wagga landowners awaiting PFAS class action payout revealed

Lawyers responsible for dividing up a $132.7 million PFAS contamination settlement involving hundreds of Wagga residents have shed light on why some are yet to be paid.
In August 2023, the Federal Court ruled a large number of residents across Forest Hill, Gumly, East Wagga and Wagga in close proximity to RAAF Base Wagga be paid compensation over toxic firefighting foam contamination.
While about 400 of the eligible Wagga landowners registered for a share of the $12.7 million payment, hundreds more failed to apply to be a part of the class action before the June 2023 cut off date.
Now, it has been revealed of those who did apply, some still have not received payments, despite two thirds of the $12.7 million being delivered to residents in the Wagga area on May 16.
"Full payments were made on May 16 to all group members in Wagga who had successfully provided us with bank details and completed additional steps required pursuant to our trust accounting obligations," Craig Allsopp, the joint head of class actions at Shine Lawyers - the firm that initiated the class action - said.
He said the Shine Lawyers team is "currently taking steps to contact all group members who are yet to receive payment" to iron out any issues surrounding the provision of bank account details.
"Shine will advise these group members as to their payment date as soon as possible," Mr Allsopp said.
He said the amount paid out to each member varied and depended on a number of factors, including the value of the affected property at the relevant date, and whether they lived on the property at the relevant date.
Mr Allsopp said Shine Lawyers have been "unable to make payments... [without] consent forms" and that they were "required to comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism requirements".
Responding to a query about whether the law firm had received any interest in taking further class action down the track, Mr Allsopp said they had received "very limited enquiries."
"Another class action based on decrease in land value is unlikely, unless further information comes out about the extent of potential PFAS contamination," Mr Allsopp said.
"As previously stated, this settlement does not prevent further class actions in relation to health issues arising from PFAS contamination."
