Temora up for the challenge ahead of clash with Kangaroos

The big clash between Kangaroos and Temora will have more incentive with Group Nine's Challenge Cup in play for the first time this season.
Holders Kangaroos will need to respond to their first loss of the season to maintain their grasp on the prize at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Temora were drawn out as the initial holders when the concept was brought in three seasons ago.
The Dragons are so keen to get their hands back on the prize their challenge was in even before Kangaroos were beaten by Southcity on Sunday.
Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone believes it only adds another layer to the match up between the teams sitting second and third on the ladder after the first six rounds.
"It creates a bit more excitement and at the end of the day there's a trophy there to win," McCrone said.
"There's only the opportunity to win one trophy for the year really and this gives you the opportunity to win two and there's half as much money to win this than to win the comp as well.
"It would be silly not to challenge."
McCrone is surprised they even had the chance to challenge.
"I thought Southcity would have definitely done it last week just with the fact they beat them at the West Wyalong Knockout," he said.
"They didn't want to do it but they should have."
Both sides have lost just once this season but Kangaroos also had a draw with Albury to sit one point behind their rivals, and two adrift of ladder leaders Young.
With their only slip up coming against Gundagai, McCrone has been pleased with their start to the season.
However coming off the bye wants to see more effort from the side.
"In attack especially we're getting a bit comfortable with where we are at," McCrone said.
"There's a heap of opportunity and if we are to play the style of footy we want to play then we need a bit more energy to get into position, a bit more support play and a bit more willingness to be involved in the game."
Temora will almost be at full strength but do have Maleke Morris sidelined with a hamstring injury.
However Kangaroos have a number of injury issues with captain-coach Nathan Rose, Jake Dooley and Bowie Foster all out of their spine.
It shapes as a massive day at Nixon Park with both Group Nine and Farrer League games played across the venue.
