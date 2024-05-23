The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Temora up for the challenge ahead of clash with Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 23 2024 - 10:52pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora are looking to win back the Challenge Cup when they tackle Kangaroos at Nixon Park on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis
Temora are looking to win back the Challenge Cup when they tackle Kangaroos at Nixon Park on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis

The big clash between Kangaroos and Temora will have more incentive with Group Nine's Challenge Cup in play for the first time this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.