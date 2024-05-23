RSPCA checked property, but not coolroom, inquiry hears

The discovery of hundreds of dead horses on a property outside Wagga is firmly in the spotlight again.
It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here, with your Friday top stories.
The RSPCA conceded it botched its investigation into an illegal knackery during a NSW parliamentary inquiry into brumbies hearing yesterday, which largely focused on the knackery allegations.
An expectant mother has aired her concerns at the possibility maternity services at Cootamundra's hospital will disappear under the MLHD's draft health services plan. Being able to have her first child at her local hospital "made it so much easier", Paige Bone told Finn Coleman, and travel for her second birth in November "would just be an extra added stress".
John Kennedy wasn't ready to walk away from footy completely when an injury that saw him airlifted to Melbourne brought a premature end to his playing days, he told Jimmy Mieklejohn. They told him he shouldn't play anymore, but he's back on the paddock now - with a whistle.
Have a great Friday.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
