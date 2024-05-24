'I'm happy to do my bit': Tiger making most of opportunity in first grade

Wagga Tigers forward Josh Larwood is making the most of an opportunity presented to him to play an important role in their first grade side this year.
Larwood has long been a familiar face at the Tigers having played the entirety of his footy at the club which has seen him run out in the yellow and black over 200 times across the three grades of football.
After making just the single appearance at senior level in 2023, Larwood has played every game in first grade this season and he has been amongst the Tigers best in that period.
Larwood said that he's just happy playing footy for the Tigers, but he did agree it was nice to be a contributor in their first grade side.
"Yeah it is nice," Larwood said.
"I guess an opportunity came up and I took the opportunity that Muz (Murray Stephenson) gave me, I'm always happy just to play my role whatever that is and whatever grade it's at.
"At the moment the opportunity and the need is in first grade, so I'm happy to do my bit."
The Tigers notched up their first win of the season last weekend over Narrandera after a somewhat difficult start to the year that saw them drop games to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Turvey Park, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon.
Larwood said it was good to get that first win on the board and he believed as a side they took some great confidence out of their performance.
"It'd been a bit of a tough start to the year with the win-loss record," he said.
"But getting the win against Narrandera was really pleasing and we definitely took some confidence out of it as a team I reckon.
"Just with our approach to the game and a few little changes we made, it made a big difference and there was a really good feeling about it."
Although currently sitting at 1-4, Larwood believes the Tigers aren't travelling too bad and he feels they are definitely taking steps in the right direction.
"It's a younger playing group compared to other years, but there's definitely a lot to work with," he said.
"There's a few young boys really starting to stand up a bit such as Sam McNaughton, Kobe Priest and Harry Kelly.
"They are just growing as players and they're bringing others along with them, then players like Nath Cooke as well who's a bit older but he's always reliable and he gives the team a bit of a spark.
"Even though things have been tough there's a lot of good things going on and a lot of positives to work with."
The Tigers are a considerably younger side this season compared to what they've put on the park in previous years.
Having played over 200 games at the club, Larwood agreed it was a bit strange to be playing alongside a number of players that are a similar age to the students he works with at Kooringal High School.
"Yeah it is a bit different," he said.
"The topic of conversation and the pre-game music that they all listen to I'm not always familiar with.
"But it's a really good bunch of young guys and they are really enjoyable to be around and play footy with.
"I love being a part of the club too which is a big part of it."
The Tigers play host to Collingullie-Wagga on Saturday and Larwood said it'll be a good challenge to see where they are at in comparison to a team that's sitting up the top of the ladder.
"Yeah we're looking forward to it," he said.
"It's one we know 'Gullie's up the top of the ladder for a reason, so it will be good going in to implement a few little changes that we are making and working on against one of the better teams.
"We want to go in with confidence that we want to play our best footy and see where it takes us."
The Tigers will have a new look against the Demons as they don a guernsey designed by former player Jesse Manton who's from the Billy Blue College of Design to celebrate Indigenous Round.
The jumper was inspired by camping along the river in Regional NSW, empathising with the Wiradjuri people and imagining what life may have been like for their ancestors who lived similarly.
The jumper features a range of flora, fauna and cultural items that could be found along the riverbanks of Wiradjuri land, including the Murray Cod, Dainty Swallowtail Butterfly, White Faced Heron and Curragong.
Manton drew influence from Yirawala and the incredible Arnott's collection of Bark Paintings from the 1960's-1980's. The use of line drawing and iconistic paintings had an impact that left an impression on Manton as a young Indigenous artist.
The Tigers will be without captain Sam McNaughton, Nic Gorman and Bill Walker on Saturday against the Demons.
Tommy McCoullough, Josh Myers and Carl Schwenke are the trio that return to the senior side.
