Buckley lamented on her decision to move clubs, but she made the right one

Changing clubs is always a difficult decision to make.
There are pros and cons to staying and leaving, and for teenager Brooke Buckley the decision to move was one that weighed heavily.
The 16-year-old has become a staple in Griffith's shooting line up this season after spending the last four years at Leeton-Whitton.
Approached by Swans coach Joh Munro in November last year, Buckley is pleased to have made the move.
"It was a hard decision, it was hard to move," Buckley said.
"I was at the Crows for the last four years and I found it hard, but it was such a good opportunity that I couldn't pass it up.
"Once I played the first game, I felt like it was the right choice."
Connecting socially with her team is an important factor of sport for Buckley.
Without a good off-court connection, she believes there can be no on-court cohesion.
Despite being a tight knit group, she has found the Swans to be nothing but welcoming since she made the move.
"That was probably like one of the biggest things for me, fitting in socially, because I feel like I wont enjoy my netball if I don't enjoy being there, it's all about the kind of community you're in," she said.
"The atmosphere when you go to training and go to games, if people come up and talk to you or if they're standoffish, but Griffith were very welcoming."
Learning from coach and former Super Netball player Munro has been an incredible opportunity for the young player.
Figuring out how to read her teammates better each week, Buckley feels like a good fit.
She already feels like her game has improved.
Working mostly with Jenna Richards in the circle, she said they've built trust over this first half of the season.
"It's so good playing with Jenna, now I feel like our connection is so much better, now it feels so much smoother, I know where she's going to be," Buckely said.
"I trust her, she's so trustworthy and good to play with.
"Now it's a lot easier than it was compared to the first game.
"It flows a lot better, even with Tahlia Quinn and Georgia Fuller and Brianna Blumer it all just flows so much smoother now."
Lining up against Coolamon this weekend, the side is preparing for one of their toughest games of the season.
Swans knocked the Rovers out of premiership contention during last year's preliminary final, and there is no doubt they will be out for revenge.
Buckley expects it to be a challenge out on court.
"I'm feeling pretty good," she said.
"I feel like it'll be exciting, I've heard that Coolamon are really good, really strong this season.
"I think it'll be interesting to see how we go up against them, I'm excited."
Turvey Park v Narrandera at Maher Oval
Griffith v Coolamon at Griffith Ex-Services Club
Wagga Tigers v Collingullie-Wagga
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Mangoplah Sports Ground
