Little among reinforcements as Brothers look to hit back

Brothers are hoping some more new faces can provide the base for some more consistent performances.
The Wagga club welcome back captain Jordan Little as they look to hit back from another tough loss.
They may also welcome in three new players who are set to arrive this week.
Little hopes they can help boost their playing ranks.
"We're expecting three new ones to turn up on Friday," Little said.
"I don't know where they are up to but hopefully they are sweet and they turn up as it's probably been our biggest struggle as we've been waiting on a few and had a few visa issues."
With more players still on the way, Little believes it will bode well for the second half of the season.
After securing their first win of their comeback season in round five, Brothers couldn't back it up on Sunday.
Instead Tumut scored just their second win of their premiership defence in the 58-0 thrashing.
Little hopes having some more troops on deck will help when they take on crosstown rivals Southcity at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"It's definitely been a mixed bag as I thought against Junee we looked like a very competitive side going into the next few rounds but last week we just couldn't get it together," Little said.
"We started a bit slow and Tumut with their forward pack just kept rolling through the middle and we just couldn't keep up."
Little returns after missing the last three games with a knee injury.
It's something that has plagued him since the off-season but now feels he's right to go.
"I picked up a meniscus injury in our Coogee trial, didn't really rest, came back for round one and played very injured," Little said.
"I shouldn't have played and the following week against Temora it just went on me in the first 10 minutes.
"I've had to sit out the last three weeks but it feels good, I got through a full training session (Wednesday) and if all goes good on Friday I'll definitely be playing.
"Fingers crossed I can get through that as I've definitely got itchy feet and just want to play."
Little didn't play last season when Brothers withdrew their first grade team from the competition.
However he was the first to sign back on for 2024 before being handed the captaincy.
It's something the 24-year-old has been enjoying despite being forced to the sidelines.
"I haven't had the opportunity to captain before but it has been good for myself to be a leader and learn the role of captain and be a clubman," he said.
"I was very surprised but I've done everything I can to help the club out."
However he admitted it did impact his availability to start the season.
"It was probably why I was trying to get back, to do what I can to help the boys out," he said.
"We've been short of numbers too, which hasn't helped at all."
Apenisa Driti has been a standout for Brothers so far this season and his presence was certainly missed after coming off late in the first half against Tumut.
However after struggling with an ear infection he is set to take his place in the second row.
Little played his junior football with the Bulls but doesn't want the side to focus on their rivals, who became the first team to get the better of Kangaroos last week.
"We just have to stick to the basics and worry about us, not what we are up against," he said.
"We've got some talent in the side so it's just about doing the little things right, going forward, completing our sets and just letting our big name players doing their thing on the edges."
