Proactive approach makes for main crawl as CBD limit drops to 30kmh

The meaning of slow country town is about to get a lot more literal for Cootamundra, with the speed limit of one of the town's main streets to be decreased by 20 kilometres an hour in a matter of days.
Parker Street currently has a limit of 50kmh, but that will change to 30kmh on June 3in an effort to protect pedestrians crossing the street from serious harm.
Mayor of Cootamundra-Gundagai, Charlie Sheahan, has noticed Parker Street has become more busy recently and said the decision was made with the advice of the traffic committee, which consists of members from police, Transport NSW and the local MP's office.
"We don't want to wait until we have a serious incident, so we're trying to be proactive in that sense," Mr Sheahan said.
"It's inclusive of the CBD areas from Adams Street, down to the creek.
"It includes the section of Parker Street in front of the RSL Club, and it also includes the heavy commercial area at Wallandoon Street up to the post office.
"You've got retail outlets, both sides of the street, people tend to sort of wander across the street instead of actually using the crossings.
"The figures show that, from a safety point of view, survival of an impact of 30 kays is far greater than even at 40.
"We're just trying to make it as safe as possible, generally during the daytime."
Wasim Shah runs P & P Popular Cafe on Parker Street, situated across the road from Woolworths, and is in favour of the change, but would prefer to see it only implemented during the day.
"Parker Street is normally busy from 9am to 9pm, which is my businesses time, but after 9pm to the next morning, its completely dead," he said.
"I think that's the one thing ... already the people are trying their best to drive slow."
Mr Shah isn't worried the change in speed limit would be bad for business, but does think that by removing some of the foliage along the road could make pedestrians more visible to drivers.
"If I have my customer coming to me crossing the road from the main parking of Woolworths, my customer will feel safe to cross the road now because they know the speed limit is 30," he said.
"It will make it easy to cross, especially the people with the kids, for my business I think that's a really good thing too."
However the owner of E'Claires Coffee Shop, Claire Black, believes that the change in speed limit is "a bit crazy" for Cootamundra, believing the street isn't very busy.
She said by just adding more pedestrian crossings instead, the road would become safer for pedestrians, while allowing the speed limit to stay at 50.
"I think we've got one pedestrian crossing in the whole main street," she said.
"I'd put at least two, maybe three pedestrians crossings in, but that would be it.
"We have a crossing straight out the front of our work here and there's people always just crossing over most of the time, cars stop and let them pass anyway."
The issue around crossings was flagged by Cr Sheahan, who said it is something that will be looked into.
"There's some pedestrian crossings which are a concern to Transport NSW and there will be some changes made to those in the future," he said.
"We're just trying to make it a far safer area for pedestrians, particularly mums and kids."
