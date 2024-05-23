Wagga to debate the death date of good music in comedy fest starter

On Melbourne street, this Wagga comedian gets stopped for photos, but back home he's a normal guy.
Dane Simpson will join big-name comedians at the 2024 Wagga Comedy Fest for June long weekend program which includes bogan bingo and the great comedy debate.
Wagga is the source of much of Mr Simpson's comedic inspiration, which he believes has helped progress his career to the big stage and screen.
"Our quirks are our quirks, they're funny, that shouldn't be looked down upon, I think it should be celebrated and laughed with," Mr Simpson said.
"It's a weird thing to be walking down town and have people genuinely take photos of you and stuff, that's a strange world, but here in Wagga it's easy and normal."
In shows around the country and on TV, the Wagga resident shocks audiences by taking the mickey out of things Wagga residents might find part and parcel - including the airport, and a certain Chiko Roll.
"To be able to go from the counter to literally walk out directly out onto the tarmac without going through security, I think is one of the funniest things in the entire world," he said.
"In Sydney, if they don't get it, it's because they don't believe me.
"Sydney and Melbourne fight over trying to be the capital of Australia, and we're like 'nah, we invented a large spring roll'."
As Mr Simpson's comedy career has taken off, he finds himself becoming good friends with comedians he's looked up to from a young age.
"What's so crazy is that I used to be watching these people on TV, and now they're my friends," he said.
For the Wagga entertainer, the upcoming comedy festival, which is in its ninth year, is a chance to show other comedians his home town.
"This is the sort of place where I am excited to bring people who I know, or people that I'm working with, to Wagga and go, 'you're gonna love this'," he said.
He's also excited for comedians to debate over the topic "there has been no good music since 1999" on June 8.
Jamie Way is the captain of the negative team which includes Wagga locals Ashleigh Baxter and Isobel McCallum.
"I'm arguing very much against that, purely of the existence of Carly Rae Jepsen's Call Me Maybe," Mr Way said.
Peter Casey is the captain of the affirmative team, and will be joined by ABC's Sally Bryant and Chiko Roll artist Chris Roe.
The Great Debate kicks off The Wagga Comedy Fest on Thursday, June 8.
The program includes 22 shows across the Civic Theatre, the CSU Riverina Playhouse and the Riverina Comedy Club House.
Comedians Garry Starr, Tom Gleeson, Mel Buttle, Geraldine Hickey, Lizzy Hoo and Dave Thornton are among the line-up.
Ticket sales have been going well, organisers said, with Tom Gleeson's performance selling out, as well as one of Mel Buttle's performances.
Tickets are available online at the Civic Theatre website or box office.
