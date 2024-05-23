Ten years on, Fowler still gets excited walking onto the footy field

Numbers are growing, pathways are forming, and a new-look Wagga Waratahs are making their mark on the SIRU Women's competition.
But while players will come and go, for a select few the field has become home.
Waratahs captain Amy Fowler has been playing rugby for 10 years and has watched pathways to the senior competition form.
Thrown into the women's competition as a teenager, she said the impact of junior competitions is felt at the top local level.
"I started playing in high school with a really good friend of mine, and the coach at the time wanted us to play on the weekends in the women's competition and we've been playing ever since," Fowler said.
"It has grown since then, from sevens to 10s and now 12s.
"When we started doing rugby union, we didn't have the juniors that we do now, I think people being involved at a younger age has made the quality of football better."
With juniors bolstering incoming numbers Fowler expects the increased quality of play to be on display in this weekend's top of the table clash.
It's not just juniors increasing numbers though, but an increase in players new to the sport.
With only one women's grade, teams are often juggling experienced players alongside club veterans.
It's an additional challenge for the reigning premiers as they take on the undefeated Griffith this weekend.
"We're still trying to find how we play together, it's been a bit hard because we have a few injuries or people being away for other commitments," she said.
"I think the next half of the season we'll be better off, but we're still going well at the moment."
Coinciding with Waratahs annual Ladies Day function, Fowler anticipates a large crowd.
Hoping to be the first to beat Griffith this season, holding their shape will be key to success.
With several players unavailable, this weekend will be an important chance for those playing to show exactly how far they've come over the past six rounds.
It's games like this that she said makes playing exciting.
"We're excited for the challenge, these are the moments you work hard for," she said.
"These are the moments you truly test your abilities and your team's cohesion.
"So regardless of the outcome, we will take the lessons from the game and use them to grow stronger as a team moving forward."
Returning each season as the competition gets tighter and the skills better, Fowler can't imagine stepping away from the sport.
Working overtime to not only improve her game but uplift those around her, she said that playing rugby has given her more than just a physical outlet.
It's the relationships she has built off the field that keep her returning.
"I like team sports, being able to work together with people, finding new friends," she said.
"Most of my friends are through meeting them at rugby, and that's why I keep coming back, it's fun and it's exciting."
