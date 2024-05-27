The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Opportunistic' Wagga thieves leave dent in city's small businesses

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 28 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga businesses
Wagga businesses

A business manager who is fighting back at thieves said most instances leaving them out of pocket are opportunistic thefts and not people stealing due to not having the means to pay for items.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.