'Opportunistic' Wagga thieves leave dent in city's small businesses

A business manager who is fighting back at thieves said most instances leaving them out of pocket are opportunistic thefts and not people stealing due to not having the means to pay for items.
Flirt Adult Store Wagga is one of the local businesses taking a stance against theft, using social media as a deterrent.
According to NSW Police, $440 is the statewide average value of items stolen and since October 2021, retail theft has been steadily increasing, up 47.5 per cent year on year to June 2023.
Flirt regional manager Jules Pearce said the Wagga store in the last year has had several thefts, which eventually add up.
"We have 15 stores and if someone is stealing an item worth $50 from each store, it ends up going into the thousands," she said.
Ms Pearce said local police are always helpful and every instance gets reported, but businesses are often left uncompensated.
"Police are generally really supportive and all thefts are reported, but we use Facebook as a bit of a deterrent," she said.
The business has resorted to sharing CCTV footage, including a recent instance of a sex toy being stealthily swiped, to its Facebook page.
Ms Pearce said many of the instances where people are stealing are simply because they can and not because they don't have the means.
"A lot of recent thefts have been people spending quite a lot of money but still stealing," she said.
"It's more opportunistic."
These people are often quickly caught by police, but Ms Pearce said she still feels sorry for small businesses that still have to bear the burden of the crime at the end of the day.
"While they're getting caught and that's good, businesses still lose out because they never end up getting compensated," she said.
The store has also been the target of senseless vandals who spray-painted graffiti on the back wall.
It is another act of crime that came at a cost for the business according to Ms Pearce.
Police are encouraging shoppers and retail workers to speak up and report retail crime.
Crime Stoppers NSW and the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) have partnered to prevent retail crime, robbery by crime gangs, abuse and assaults against retail workers.
Crime Stoppers NSW CEO, Mr Peter Price AM, said retail crime takes many forms.
"Australian retailers lose billions of dollars each year in stock loss, absenteeism, and workers compensation claims as a result of these crimes," he said.
"Retail workers face threats and abuse, both verbal and physical, when confronting shoplifters, putting their own safety and that of nearby shoppers at risk."
In many cases, retail crime is well planned and coordinated, undertaken by people who are working together using smart phones and apps to identify, select and execute these crimes.
"This has a flow on effect to the wider community where customers are adversely impacted, whether its missing items due to shoplifting or coordinated crime gangs when essential products like baby formula are stolen creating supply shortages for customers," he said.
Australian Retailers Association CEO Paul Zahra said retail workers should also be reporting assaults.
"There seems to be a view amongst some that it's okay to yell at a worker or it's fine to assault staff to get your own way and this is completely unacceptable," he said.
"We all know someone who works or has worked in retail - be it our children, parents, grandparents, or friends. Let's remember this before lashing out at workers in frustration.
