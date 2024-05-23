The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
'They've been great this year': Swans forward keen for test against Hoppers

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 23 2024 - 7:15pm
Griffith key forward Henry Delves is enjoying being back at the Swans this season having made the decision to play on in 2024. Picture by Paul Rogerson
Griffith key forward Henry Delves is enjoying being back at the Swans this season having made the decision to play on in 2024. Picture by Paul Rogerson

Griffith key forward Henry Delves believes the Swans are fully aware of the importance of their clash this weekend against Coolamon at Exies Oval.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

