The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Thrown into seniors early, Sophie Male is a testament to Barellan's growth

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 23 2024 - 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barellan midcourt player Sophie Male is just 16-years-old. Picture supplied
Barellan midcourt player Sophie Male is just 16-years-old. Picture supplied

When Barellan were kicked from AFL Riverina's junior competition at the end of 2021, juniors were left with nowhere to play but up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.