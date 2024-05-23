Thrown into seniors early, Sophie Male is a testament to Barellan's growth

When Barellan were kicked from AFL Riverina's junior competition at the end of 2021, juniors were left with nowhere to play but up.
Sophie Male, now 16, was one of those juniors.
Not ready to stop playing netball, she stepped up to seniors and hasn't looked back since.
Now in her second season in the A grade side, Male said she feels comfortable out on court with the team.
Admitting to having some nerves last season settling with the older group, she has become a key player in the Two Blue's midcourt.
"I've been playing with Barellan for about eight years now, we did have juniors but they got rid of them because we didn't have enough players," Male said.
"I enjoy being part of the team, they help me improve my skills and it's a good community, very welcoming.
"Playing A grade increases my development as a netballer and makes me work harder playing alongside the older members of the team.
"There's a few different girls this year but it was good getting to know them, I feel very comfortable now.
"It's way better than last year, I was a bit timid, more shy."
Part of the Barellan and District Netball Association representative program, Male is excited to see how far the association has come.
Currently in their under 17s squad, she is preparing for the Juniors State Titles next month.
"It's my last year this year with Barellan, which is sad but it's going to be fun," she said.
"The younger age groups are very strong, I don't remember it being that strong when I was a child.
"It's definitely good to see them going well."
Teh club has had a strong start to the 2023 season and sit third on the Farrer League ladder after seven rounds.
With plenty of tight wins in the first round of games, Male admitted a close win is even nicer than a blow out.
Put through their paces, the Two Blues have had one, two, and six-goal wins already this year.
"It's always exciting," she said.
"I like the competition and getting hyped up about it all, it being a close game is always really exciting.
"Winning with a close score just feels so good."
Thriving under coach Jodie Landy, Male said having access to a coach of her quality has been a blessing.
Continuing to learn and develop with each training session, Male said the whole team is pushing to improve their game each week.
"People in higher grades should always still be learning," she said.
"My fitness has gained a lot this season, I'm definitely getting fitter.
"I'm learning how people work with you, we're getting closer so you learn how they work and it's better on court."
On the road to Coleambally this weekend, Male said she's anticipating a tough match despite the difference in ladder positions.
Their hosts have not won a game this year.
"I'm not sure where they are on the ladder but it will be a good competition I reckon.
"I remember last year it was a very close game, a lot could have changed since then, but I'm excited."
