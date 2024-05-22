Shallow earthquake tremors rattles Wagga, NSW awake

Residents in Wagga and surrounding towns felt tremors from an earthquake which hit before sunrise on Thursday morning.
The 3.9 magnitude struck Taralga, around 30 kilometres north of Goulburn, at 6.41am on May 23.
Reports have been made from over 400 kilometres away, including reports from Wagga which is 240 kilometres west (as the crow flies) of Taralga.
The quake was at a depth of one kilometre and more than 400 reports have been made from people who felt the earthquake, Geoscience Australia reports.
Reports have come from people over 400 kilometres from the epicentre.
"It was a very shallow event, and given the size and depth of the event, there is a good chance it would be felt widely, which was the case," Geoscience Australia seismologist Hadi Ghasemi said.
"It would have felt like a strong jolt that is followed by a few stronger shakes very quickly, the whole experience would be a few seconds."
While people closer to Taralga reported "light" shaking, those made from further out, including Wagga, were reported as "weak".
The seismologist said that within a 100 kilometre radius of Taralga, it was the greatest magnitude quake ever recorded.
Of the 250 events in that area, only 20 have been recorded with a magnitude higher than two, according to Geoscience Australia.
