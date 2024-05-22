Mum's plea after son's brutal bashing

It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here, with your Thursday top stories.
After Justin Wilson was found unconscious and with serious head injuries on a Wagga footpath last month, his mother drove from Queensland to Canberra to be by his side.
Julie Wilson slept in her car for weeks as Justin's recovery began, she told Taylor Dodge, and he has since transferred back to Wagga with a long road ahead of him - and they need help.
Meanwhile, Andrew Mangelsdorf has all you need to know after Wagga Labor has launched its ticket for the September council elections.
You also won't want to miss the first impressions of what a $15.7 million redeveloped Home Hotel will look like.
Tahlia Sinclair caught up with the top Farrer League clubs about the possibility of playing in Bolton Park Stadium come finals time, and the response was emphatic - too far, too loud, too different.
On the court news front, a former Riverina man has been jailed over historic child sex charges, and a Gundagai man wanted on warrants has been arrested in dramatic scenes in the ACT.
