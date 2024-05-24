Mum, gran, teen, psychs: What Wagga thinks of banning kids from social media

Whether or not they agree with a ban for kids, social media needs to be on the conversation agenda according to Wagga parents, teachers, and kids themselves.
Under-16s could be forced to shut down their social media accounts if the state government takes action on calls to impose restrictions.
These calls are concerned about the negative impacts of social media on children, including mental health and social implications.
The Daily Advertiser spoke with people around Wagga about what they think about social media and if they support a potential ban.
Tutu Delamere estimates that she spends two hours a day scrolling through Tik Tok and Instagram.
The 14-year-old mainly uses social media to view content and message family friends.
Sometimes she encounters adult accounts trying to follow her account.
"It's mainly accounts that are just adult-y, they'll follow you, and be like 'do you want this'," she said.
Miss Delamere says she blocks them immediately.
She is concerned that a ban would stop children from seeing things from "the outside world" and being inspired by new things.
"All kids need to have the experience of seeing what they could do when they're older, and go see that place," the teenager said.
Wagga grandmother Tania Shaw has teenage grandkids who she says "no longer know how to communicate and look someone in the eye". She blames social media.
She believes social media is isolating young people from their friends and family because they do not know how to interact socially.
"So when you've had people that have been raised in that, and then you're wanting them to go out and work in the community, looking after elderly people, they're too afraid," Ms Shaw said.
"It's not a real tool of communication. I think it's harmful and it needs to stop."
"They all now have mental health because it's fashionable and a lot of times it's taking away where people really need it."
Ms Shaw said she would 100 per cent support a ban on kids under 16 from using social media.
Mother Kahu Greaves has three boys aged 15, 13 and 9 who are all on social media.
"There is definitely a concern, some kids get bullied unfortunately," she said.
"With my boys, there's a lot of adult stuff that pops up on their pages, but if they don't understand, they bring it me, and I'm like 'nup, you have to block that person'."
She believes a ban is good, but people will always find ways to get around it.
"It does put a strain on parents who can't afford other means, like topping up their kids' phones," she said.
Wagga psychologist Kylie Campbell seen social media having an impact on adolescents' self esteem.
"They're comparing themselves to other people, comparing their body, or their relationship status," Ms Campbell said.
"Communication's really hard in that online forum and things can be misinterpreted, but also it allows a platform for people to intentionally harass or bully too."
Aside from social and mental health implications, Ms Campbell said she is seeing many teens losing hours of sleep to endless scrolling through social media.
She believes families need to have ongoing conversations about social media usage, and limiting access to phones in the household.
"We need to be comfortable talking about difficult things with our children, and just putting some boundaries in place," she said.
We need to be comfortable talking about difficult things with our children, and just putting some boundaries in place.- Kylie Campbell
She recommends no phones in bedrooms and bathrooms as a way parents can protect their children.
Ms Campbell said she absolutely supports a government ban on social media for children as one way to reduce negative impacts.
"The longer we can delay that kind of world, the better," she said.
"Adolescent brains are developing well into adulthood, and so their capacity for decision making and managing impulses is always going to be more reduced.
Wagga Christian College interim principal Lisa Dumucich said that while social media has been around for years, there is beginning to be a growing body of knowledge about its impacts on children.
She said she's seen an increase in anxiety symptoms among students across the schools she has worked at.
"I think it's the idea that we can curate our lives so we can show only the good bits of our life," she said.
"You inevitably end up comparing yourself to someone who's put up a very positive spin on life."
While she says a ban is something worth considering, the principal believes that schools can educate students about the risks.
"We do spend a lot of time talking to students about cyberbullying, we get experts in to talk to them," Ms Dumucich said.
Wagga High School parent Helen Mundy's Year 12 daughter chose not to use any social media.
Ms Mundy was supportive of her daughter's decision and says that it's something the family speaks openly to each other about.
"So I and my partner have talked to our daughters a lot about social media and about technology and what they use it for," she said.
The Wagga mum tells her daughters "if you wouldn't behave in a certain way or do a certain thing or say a certain thing in the main street of Wagga, don't put it up on social media".
She is unsure what impact a ban on social media for children under 16 years old would have on kids and wants to know what would happen when kids bypass the ban.
"I do think that it is the job of parents to help their children navigate these things," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.