The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

Mum, gran, teen, psychs: What Wagga thinks of banning kids from social media

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
May 25 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tuta Delamere, 14, uses social media for watching videos and communicating with friends and family. Picture by Tom Dennis
Tuta Delamere, 14, uses social media for watching videos and communicating with friends and family. Picture by Tom Dennis

Whether or not they agree with a ban for kids, social media needs to be on the conversation agenda according to Wagga parents, teachers, and kids themselves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.