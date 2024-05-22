The Daily Advertiser
Former Wagga pub opens doors for fine dining restaurant on the Fitz

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 22 2024 - 8:00pm
Renowned Wagga chef Jamie Shepley has opened the doors to his latest venture - a fine dining restaurant, Spare, at The Prince of Wales Hotel on Fitzmaurice Street. Pictures by Les Smith

A renowned Wagga chef is looking to raise the city's culinary standards at an affordable price point as his new restaurant opens its doors in one of the city's oldest former pubs down the main street.

