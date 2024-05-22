Former Wagga pub opens doors for fine dining restaurant on the Fitz

A renowned Wagga chef is looking to raise the city's culinary standards at an affordable price point as his new restaurant opens its doors in one of the city's oldest former pubs down the main street.
The 1860s-era Prince of Wales Hotel is home to the city's newest restaurant, SPARE, which opened its doors officially to the public on May 16 with famous chef Jamie Shepley at the helm.
The restaurant, which can accommodate up to 40 diners, features a diverse and mouth-watering menu set by the mastermind behind Food I Am.
Despite opting for a fine-dining experience, Mr Shepley wants the place to also remain relatively affordable to Wagga locals, with meals ranging from $69 to $99 a head.
While he originally considered a modern British style menu, Mr Shepley eventually went for a much broader range of cuisines.
However, he decided to keep the British theme with Beef Wellington as the menu centrepiece, and it's proved the most popular dish so far.
The menu covers cuisines from across the globe, ranging from France and Italy to Japanese and Thailand.
"We have some of the usual favourites like duck liver parfait... [but also] the pig's head croquette. While most people don't like to see that, it's delicious and I don't really care about that," Mr Shepley said.
"I think if it tastes delicious, then I want it on the menu."
The HIDE Steak & Bar and Mr. Lawrence cafe owner completed a major transformation of the premises in mid-May, after acquiring the place last December.
During the renovations, Mr Shepley was amazed to uncover a lost piece of Wagga's past - finding the entrance to an historic cellar with long-lost steps leading up to a former street entrance for loading kegs that now no longer exists.
The cellar entrance is actually located in the centre of the restaurant, and features a wrought iron rail with stairs leading down to the depths and Mr Shepley has now installed a small bar down there offering restaurant-goers a glimpse into Wagga's past.
Back upstairs, the interior of the restaurant has been set along a library theme with wall-to-ceiling bookshelves, paintings, period furniture and a typewriter bearing a welcome message to restaurant-goers on their way in.
The fine dining restaurant also features a semi-private dining room taking bookings of up to 10 people, which is adjacent to a small lounge and bar where guests of the adjoining motel can stop by for a drink or read.
Reflecting on the renovation process, Mr Shepley said he really valued the support from his family.
"Me and my maintenance guy Simon - who works for the hotel - pretty much did most of the work for the hotel [ourselves]," he said.
"But I also had amazing support from my wife Cassie, daughters Lara and Cameron, and my wife's parents Neville and Jane.
"They spent a lot of time down here painting and helping me with demolition.
"Not enough can be said about the importance of having family willing to help you."
Mr Shepley said the building has been home to a number of restaurants in the past, including the old Barters Restaurant.
The restaurant will open its doors from Monday to Saturday for breakfast from 6.30am and dinner from 6pm.
