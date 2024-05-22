Evergreen Southcity hooker shoots to early lead in Weissel Medal race

SOUTHCITY captain Kyle McCarthy is in contention to win his second Weissel Medal some 13 years after his first.
The evergreen Bulls hooker has shown no signs of slowing down this season and leads Group Nine's Weissel Medal after six rounds.
Group Nine Rugby League released the first update to the competition's best and fairest this week and McCarthy has polled 12 votes from Southcity's first five games to lead.
Temora prop Haydn Philp sits second on 10 votes, with Young captain-coach Tom Giles a vote further back in third.
McCarthy won the Weissel Medal as a fresh-faced youngster back in 2011 and has won seven best and fairests at the Bulls throughout a glittering career.
The 35-year-old is happy to be playing good footy.
"It's been a bit patchy at times and we've let a few games slip with our second half performances but two (wins) in a row now and everything's starting to click which is good," McCarthy said.
"It was always going to be a hard start to the season with a new coach and new ideas but everyone's bought in and everything's going well now."
McCarthy said he would love to still be up the top of the leaderboard at season's end.
"One hundred per cent. You tend to play good footy when the blokes around you are doing good as well," he said.
"If that continues, you only really poll points when you're winning games as well so hopefully we're still up there and team's doing well."
McCarthy scored a try and played a big part in Southcity's draw with Young in round one and again crossed the line and was a standout in the upset of Kangaroos last Sunday.
Of the chasing pack, Philp showcased his ability to win a best and fairest during his stint with Leeton in Group 20. He won three straight Ray Thorpe Medals for the competition's best and fairest in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
Giles has been in great touch for Young in their undefeated start to the season, crossing for seven tries from their opening six games.
Brothers hooker Blake Mindipi sits in fourth spot on seven votes, ahead of Kangaroos' Hayden Jolliffe and Albury's Isaac Carpenter.
12 votes - Kyle McCarthy (Southcity)
10 - Haydn Philp (Temora)
9 - Tom Giles (Young)
7 - Blake Mindipi (Brothers)
6 - Hayden Jolliffe (Kangaroos), Isaac Carpenter (Albury)
