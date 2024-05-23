Expectant mum airs worries amid fears her hospital will cut birth services

The potential reductions of obstetrics, theatre services and pathology at Cootamundra Hospital appear to be the biggest concerns for residents and health professionals, following a meeting between local stakeholders.
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District's (MLHD) draft Health Services Plan for Cootamundra Health Service is currently on display to the public for review and feedback.
The draft plan has been met with much concern, with some proposed changes including the reduction of specialty services such as obstetrics, theatre services and pathology, and a reduction in the number of inpatient beds.
This led Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke to organise a meeting on Wednesday, May 22 with health professionals and other community members to discuss the plan and potential service changes.
Expectant mum, Paige Bone, said she birthed her now three-year-old at Cootamundra Hospital, having undergone all of her care there at the maternity ward.
"They're amazing. It made it so much easier as a first time mum having that support and your family around," she said.
"You get to learn your doctor, you nurses, everyone. You really build that support network and having them around during the birth, during your care, it makes it a lot easier and stress free on young mums and first time mums.
"I'm having another little one in November. So if we had to travel, it would just be an extra added stress with the cost of living at the moment, having to travel, plus then having to go to a hospital with staff, doctors you don't know. It's just a stress that no mum needs."
Ms Bone's message to MLHD was to keep the maternity ward and operating theatre open, as they are "definitely benefits" for the women and communities of Cootamundra.
Cootamundra Medical Centre's Dr Jacques Scholtz said obstetrics, theatre services and pathology were the most severely impacted by the draft plan and clinicians hadn't really been heard in the decision making.
"We're disappointed," he said.
"My concern is that the services ... they're all interconnected. So if you lose one, you're going to lose all three, potentially.
"With the future growth in town, and with the surrounding towns, I think we can really connect the towns together, to be able to provide a service and not cutting down or stopping a service.
"I think it will just have a big follow on ending up with big workforce shortages."
Dr Scholtz said it was all health workers and the whole health system that would be impacted by this plan.
He fears service reductions would see registrars, student doctors and nurses, specialty doctors and more look to up-skill and work in regions that do offer those services.
He also noted the importance of these services in allowing clinicians to keep their skills sharp and prepared in case of emergencies.
"Today's discussion was far more effective in reaching some decisions, then what it was with the stakeholders discussions for the service plan," Dr Scholtz said.
"It would be great to discuss it with [MLHD]."
Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke said she felt it was important to bring local stakeholders together to talk about the draft plan and for her to hear directly from clinicians and the community, who felt they weren't appropriately consulted.
"I will never support the cutting of services to healthcare in this community. In fact ... we want to see healthcare services strengthened in this community," she said.
"The flow on effects are enormous and I heard that loud and clear today."
Ms Cooke is encouraging the NSW Health Minister, Ryan Park, to visit Cootamundra and meet with the community on the matter.
"I'll also be catching up with the MLHD directly and expressing the concerns as I have heard them today and ... encouraging them to go back to the drawing board when it comes to putting together this draft plan," she said.
"And they need to do the consultation in a way that meets the community's needs and in a way that particularly meets the clinicians needs."
