Junee preschool offers a competitor's 'redundant' a chance to jump ship

A Junee preschool wants to employ all the staff of a local competitor who announced their closure in five weeks time.
Junee Kids Early Learning owners announced via Facebook on May 21 that they are prepared to hire every staff member at Goodstart Junee.
"We're currently operating at 60 per cent capacity and need more staff urgently," the post by Junee Kids said.
"We have vacancies to cover the entire Goodstart staff."
Opened in 2022, the Junee Kids facility has never reached its daily capacity of 103 children due to staff shortages.
Owners made jumped on the opportunity offer Goodstart staff effective immediately positions following the news that the Junee centre would close its doors on June 28.
"We need the staff to open up," Junee Kids director Michelle Bennett said.
"That's been the whole thing with a lot of the childcare centres, you need staff."
It is understood Goodstart Junee has 15 staff members, who found out the news of their centre's closure ten minutes before parents were informed.
Following Junee Kids' announcement, the centre has received enquiries from parents about waitlist priorities.
Current children will receive priority, then the centre will go down the list, according to Ms Bennett.
The closure of the Goodstart centre is affecting over 50 families, and some have already added their names to the Junee Kids waiting list.
Parents have told The Daily Advertiser that the centre's closure means they will have to reduce their work hours to stay home with their children.
Local woman Tracey Cuff was devastated to hear of Goodstart's closure.
She is the grandmother of a child at the centre, but also sent her 30-year-old son there when he was a preschooler.
When the centre closes, she will be looking after her grandchild, but is concerned for families without alternative options.
"Families can't just put themselves on a waiting list again because that means the parents still have to step down from full-time work ... and you know yourself that it's hard times, both parents need to be working," she said.
A new provider will refurbish the Goodstart Junee centre after its closure, before opening as a preschool in October 2024 - leaving a four month gap.
"Sure, they [Goodstart] say there will be another one [centre] taking over, but that'll be months, people can't wait months," Ms Cuff said.
"I think Goodstart should have a moral obligation to stay until the next people take over."
It is understood that the new provider Little Kindy is also encouraging current staff to take up employment at the centre.
The Daily Advertiser has approached Little Kindy owners for a response.
It is also understood that Goodstart state management has offered all Junee staff members employment at other Goodstart centres.
There are eight centres in Wagga, with the Estella centre being the closest to Junee.
