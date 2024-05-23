Meet the Wagga man who filled an art gallery with works he had in storage

It seems as if everywhere you look across the local art scene, you're never too far away from Arthur Wicks.
The 87-year-old Wagga artist has been creating works for more than six decades, drawing most of his inspiration from the abstract, hard-edged style of art popular in the 60s.
The artworks on display across the city are from a collection built up over his long career, which are now being shown as part of his Mining the Archive exhibition, with Mr Wicks acknowledging that it is his longevity that allows him keep going with his creative endeavours.
"I feel like I'm a survivor, and I owe it to the people, my friends, that have departed to sort of keep the fire burning," he said.
"I'm alive and kicking, I'm going to stay creating things, other situations and performances."
Mr Wicks' works are being shown at the Curious Rabbit, the CSU Library, Gallery 43 at the TAFE campus, Temora Art Centre and at the Advision Window Gallery.
Despite being an artist for around three quarters of his life, Mr Wicks decided not to create anything new for this latest installation, instead diving into his archive of works he made decades ago.
"I didn't want to, I mean I could create new works as people usually do, but at 86 I thought 'no, let's expose some of the older works'.
"Just for a bit of fun, to remind people that in fact, art has been going for 60 years and that there were significant shifts and changes in art back and in the middle of the 20th century."
The artworks on display at Temora and Gallery 43 are big, very big.
"They're over three metres, five of them are over three metres," Mr Wicks said.
"The works at Temora, for instance... I developed in around 1990 and they've been printed onto canvas in big global images."
"They really dominate you and they sort of press down on you, once you're in the middle of the room and you just look around you, they sort of jump at you.
The works at the Curious Rabbit have lasted for decades, art that Mr Wicks created during a time of massive social and cultural change.
"I did the bulk of these back in the 60s and early 70s," he said.
"There was a movement afoot, and I became part of it, what they call hard edge painting.
"These were sort of minimal, sharply defined geometrical images... it's sort of like the images were reduced back, and that was a significant shift in the art that was happening."
