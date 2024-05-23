What transitioning gender in the defence force meant for a Wagga corporal

When Gatt joined the air force for a meaningful career change, she didn't realise six years and a gender transition later, she'd be happy for the first time in her life.
Corporal Gatt Hastings entered the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) as a young man in 2018 and was in Guam on deployment when she realised that she would do anything to wake up as a girl.
"And I'd felt like that my whole life and not known what to do with that feeling," Cpl Hastings said.
"I'd never sat down and pulled those thoughts apart."
Faced with these thoughts, the Wagga local was worried about the impact of sharing these thoughts with her wife, and what it could mean for her employment, security clearances and relationships.
But when Cpl Hastings told her wife Casey Hastings that she identifies as a woman, Ms Hasting's response was one of support and affirmation.
"She was incredible ... considering she had married a young man, it could have 100 per cent gone the other way, and I feel very blessed and lucky for her support," Cpl Hastings said.
"She went out of her way to affirm my gender, and refer to me as her wife."
When it came to speaking with the RAAF about the transition, Cpl Hastings said she thought she'd lose her job.
But she was surprised to find support and mentorship from her employer, and says that she's felt understood from the start.
"It's like my deepest darkest secret is out in the open, and it's normal, and it's okay," she said.
"I was out of date with how I was thinking, defence had already moved forward, so far forward.
"As a trans woman, I couldn't think of anywhere else that I'd want to work."
The path of transition
She began her transition in 2022, and says that while she finally felt like her real self, the journey has not been easy.
It took around 18 months for her to feel comfortable being herself and not judging the way she looks.
She also said transitioning feels like playing catch up because she is learning what it means to be a girl.
"I feel a little bit of grief about the missed opportunity to be who I was," she said.
"Even things like doing hair, doing my nails, I only got my eyebrows done for the first time the other day.
"There's a lot of feeling like you're not actually a woman, and I don't use that lightly."
On the shoulders of giants
In all this, she said the air force and Ms Hastings have supported and affirmed her experience.
"To come to work everyday knowing I was wanted, supported, and still able to do my awesome role, I can't imagine doing anything else now," she said.
While she says her expectations about acceptance in the defence force were out of date, she acknowledge this hasn't always been the case.
Through mentorship from other defence force members who have transitioned, she says she is standing on the shoulders of giants.
"It's incredible to know I've had this path laid out for me by phenomenal people who didn't have a path," Cpl Hastings said.
"I don't know if I could have done it without their guidance."
She hopes to play her part in helping others who are experiencing similar things to herself.
"I've influenced two people positively to either pursue Defence, or be themselves in Defence.
"Is it perfect? No. Is it incredibly close? Yes."
