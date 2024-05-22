'It was on a personal level': Mother always knows best

A Wagga mum had been volunteering out of the kindness of her heart for years, but it wasn't until her daughter became a client of the charity she served that she realised just how life changing it is.
Lizzie Macquarie, 42, has been volunteering as a coach for Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) in Wagga for more than 30 years.
Like many others, her work for the RDA is crucial and without it the international organisation wouldn't be able continue.
The RDA allows people with disabilities to engage with and ride horses in order to enhance and develop their abilities.
"I started as a youth grouper 30 years ago. The horses were the initial attraction but it's the kids and the people you work with who keep you coming back - the horses are just the cherry on top," she said.
Over the decades, Ms Macqurie has seen first-hand the benefits residents have gotten out of the RDA, but she never knew the full extent until she began taking her daughter there.
"Seeing the riders strive and achieve their goals, gaining independence, is amazing," she said.
"It was just something I really loved doing but after I had my daughter, who has two forms of epilepsy and autism, she became a client and that brought me back.
"Watching her achieve those goals, it was on a person level to watch it and be a part of it.
"Without the volunteers here and at the op shop, our doors would close.
"They're beyond value."
RDA volunteer Mary Anderson shares Ms Macquarie's sentiments and love for horses.
The 69-year-old has been volunteering now for three years and wouldn't have it any other way.
"I used to ride horses for stock work many years ago and I just thought it would be something I'd like to do after I retired," she said.
"You see the confidence in the children increase."
The duo are among the more than 40 volunteers breathing life into the RDA and the RDA Op Shop and are sharing their personal stories for National Volunteer Week.
