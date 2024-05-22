'Heartwarming': Leola hosts last Biggest Morning Tea

After 31 years of inviting guests into her Cartwrights Hill home, treating them to fresh homemade delights and raising funds for a good cause, Leola Hull will officially hang up her apron.
On Wednesday Ms Hull hosted her last Biggest Morning Tea in a bid to raise funds for Cancer Council.
This year it was more important than ever for Ms Hull to host her annual fundraising tea after losing her adored husband of 60 years Laurie Hull to cancer last year.
More than 30 of her friends, supporters and relatives joined her in celebrating her morning tea this year, with donations made at the door and some special items raffled off.
Ms Hull said while this year is definitely her last, it was one certainly to remember.
"My husband who died late last year had cancer," Ms Hull said.
"It affects everyone, and I have the room, the crockery and lots of food."
Dorris Thomson is among Ms Hull's friends who have attended the tea's over the decades and said it is an event she looks forward to and enjoys.
"Leola has always been a very gracious hostess," she said.
"She turned the day on beautiful and we always enjoy ourselves.
"We get to get together and Leola does a wonderful job."
Cancer Council community fundraising coordinator Alannah La Cioppa also attended the Biggest Morning Tea and said it is these events that enable them to do what they do.
"It's heartwarming," she said.
"Cancer Council is a community fundraising organisation which means without events like this we can't do the work of prevention, advocacy, research and support.
"It's wonderful to know you can bring people together over a cuppa while raising money and awareness for cancer - which affects one in two Australians."
