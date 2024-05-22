Wagga Labor announces leadership shake-up ahead of council elections

The Wagga Labor Party branch has announced a shake-up to its candidate line-up ahead of the NSW local government elections later this year.
The city's Labor branch announced its ticket line-up on Wednesday morning would be headed up with deputy mayor Amelia Parkins who is "really excited" to lead "such a diverse ticket" as it prepares to contest the Wagga City Council elections in September.
Cr Parkins replaces former fellow councillor Dan Hayes in the top ticket spot, after he left the region last year to work in suicide prevention in Wollongong.
Second on the ticket after Cr Parkins will be former Riverina federal political candidate and Eastern Riverina Arts executive director Tim Kurylowicz, followed by Peita Vincent, Steve Dale and Wagga's Labor Party branch president Mark Jeffreson to round out the candidates.
Cr Parkins reflected on a "really excellent" couple of years with the council since being elected in December 2021.
"It's been more rewarding than I ever thought it would be," she said.
Cr Parkins, who has served as deputy since September last year, cited the housing crisis and noted that the council has been and continues to do "a heap of work" on strategic planning.
"I think the next four or five years are going to be really pivotal for Wagga and I would love to be a part of it," she said.
"This is particularly so when you look at what the city is going to look like from an urban design perspective... with the housing strategy."
Cr Parkins also believes her background in architecture can play a role in moving these issues forward.
"I studied a bachelor of design and a master's of architecture and then went on to do a masters of heritage conservation," she said.
Cr Parkins said this is relevant, especially considering a "significant portion" of the Wagga CBD is a conservation area.
"It is potentially underutilised at the moment and is a really big opportunity for future growth," she said.
Speaking at the announcement of candidates on Wednesday, Mr Kurylowicz said he had been contemplating the idea for some time, and when others put the suggestion to him over Christmas, he "thought a bit harder" about it.
"When Amelia asked me to run on her ticket, I didn't hesitate for a second. The idea to represent, and help get someone as honest, as hard working and approachable is a real honour," he said.
Mr Kurylowicz moved to Wagga 12 years ago and said he has been quite involved in the community "from day one".
"It's a place we love and I've never felt more at home or connected to a place in my life," he said.
The former candidate has served on the flood plain committee for the past four years and has also played an active role in the North Wagga community.
He also touched on his passion for the arts community.
"A real passion of mine is that we create a vibrant city that is good for business and also a great place to live.
"Bringing those two [aspects] together is a real challenge and as we grow as a city over the next few years, we need to ensure we grow into a diverse economy that works for everybody, and most importantly that we make a city that is really fun to live and play in."
