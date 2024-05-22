Tags to tackles: Jolliffe finds her feet in new colours, new code

She was leaguetag darling of Wagga Kangaroos but with a stint in the Southern NSW Women's League she found a new love.
Lauren Jolliffe has been a mainstay in the local leaguetag competition since she was a junior, but a move to Canberra this year has cemented her code jump.
Taken into Australian rules by Kangaroos teammate Sophie Gaynor, Jolliffe first took to the field in 2023.
Returning for this year's premiership winning season, she decided to dive into her first winter season with Belconnen in the AFL Canberra women's league.
Stepping straight into the first grade side she's enjoying the challenge of competing in a tougher competition.
"I was itching to try something new," Jolliffe said.
"I watched my younger sister play, she played for Collingullie, and I felt like I was missing out.
"They were full so I messaged Soph, she was playing for Coolamon, and I played a bit of junior footy for Coolamon for one season back a few years ago, and she said to come down.
"I was just happy to try something else, it went well, and I loved it."
On a high after winning this year's premiership with Coolamon in April, it was an easy choice to continue on in her new code.
Looking for a club, Jolliffe knew 2023 teammate Lily Buchanan was captaining at Belconnen and the Magpies became the obvious choice.
While there are ample transferable skills between the codes, she has enjoyed the added layer of grit contact sport brings.
"I love getting a little bit more nitty gritty and having the challenge of being in a sport that I didn't really know," she said.
"Having that opportunity to learn a lot has been great, and I've really enjoyed the season with Belco so far.
"Learning a new set of skills has been a bit scary but really enjoyable at the same time."
One of the biggest adjustments has been the freedom she has on a football field.
With no off-side rule and a much more free-flowing game, it's taken time to have confidence to take up space on the field.
"Offside is one of the biggest changes, but it's one of the things I like the most about it, having the opportunity to roam a bit more," Jolliffe said.
"There's so much freedom on the field, and the fitness as well, it seems like I am running constantly."
Admitting she misses her leaguetag family at Kangaroos, she's happy with her decision to stick to football this year.
Three games into her season, confidence has been her biggest barrier and she's hoping to see it improve over the coming weeks.
Buchanan's presence has helped bring her out of her shell.
"She's been amazing, she's absolutely, compared to where I've seen her a few years ago, she's just grown so much, she's a great leader in the club," Jolliffe said.
"She's so welcoming and supportive all around, it's good to have her there."
An increasing number of players from the Southern NSW Women's League competition travel through the winter season
