Discover convenient living in luxury

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This private feature property, nestled back from the street and enveloped by established manicured gardens, offers a serene oasis within walking distance to a vibrant array of coffee shops and essential services.
The layout of the home flows seamlessly with beautiful natural light and large interconnected living spaces. Upon entering, you're greeted by the ground floor, which boasts secure parking via two garages.
Polished timber flooring graces the living areas, and Italian porcelain tiles adorn the kitchen and laundry areas, marrying elegance with practicality. With two spacious living spaces, a dining room featuring a open wood fire, and an office, this residence caters to every aspect of modern living.
The expansive kitchen features stone benchtops, timber cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances including an inbuilt fridge and freezer. Flooded with natural light, the living spaces seamlessly flow to the outdoor area, where a award-winning lap pool awaits, surrounded by a private yard perfect for entertaining or relaxation.
A studio overlooks the rear yard offering endless possibilities, whether as a gym or home office space. The second floor hosts four bedrooms and two bathrooms, providing lots of space for family and guests. A grand hall area leads to a sunroom which captures the morning sun. An elevated patio area offers panoramic views and a tranquil retreat.
