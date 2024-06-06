Parents left out of pocket in bid to skip lengthy paediatric wait lists

A Riverina couple says they opted to pay more to get private help because lengthy public paediatric waiting lists were leaving their daughter in pain and their son struggling at school.
Father-of-two William Dodge and his wife Cassandra live in Young and have spent thousands of dollars to get their children immediate access to the paediatric care they desperately needed.
"We have had a couple of recent experiences with waiting times relating to paediatric services," Mr Dodge said.
"Our son Loki, six, has displayed behavioural traits which have affected his learning and self-esteem.
"We sought professional assistance including working with a general practitioner, school principal, school counsellor, occupational therapist, and a psychologist.
"For a long period of time, our son was on a waiting list to see a paediatrician, and when he finally got in, it was due to a cancellation.
"Getting our son to see a paediatrician has been very helpful, but it could have been even more helpful had it been sooner."
Mr Dodge's daughter Amethyst, 11, was facing a 12-month wait, which would have left her in pain.
"Amethyst experienced a dental condition, which caused her pain and discomfort," he said.
"She went onto a waiting list to have a tooth extraction with a paediatric dentist and we were told the waiting list was approximately 18 months.
"We did not want our daughter to be in pain for 18 more months, so we opted to go private."
While leaving the family out of pocket, they were able to fast track the services Amethyst needed.
"By paying for the services out of pocket, we were able to have her surgery conducted in approximately four weeks from the consult," Mr Dodge said.
"The large discrepancy in waiting times between public and private lists really sheds light on the state of our healthcare and medical systems."
Mr Dodge said his family was lucky because they had the funds, but that wasn't the case for many other Riverina families.
"For parents who can occasionally spare a few grand, their children may get the attention they need," he said.
"For parents who rely on the public register for their children, waiting times can be a massive detriment to the children, that they have no control over.
"Especially when many interventions are most effective the sooner they are conducted.
"Whilst this option was available for our daughter's dental care, it was not for our son, and so we can see how detrimental it can be to children who need to see a paediatrician."
