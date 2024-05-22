Too far, too loud, too different: Farrer League says no to stadium final

With ongoing works, reduced parking availability, and no outdoor netball courts, Farrer League coaches have thrown their support behind a change in venue for this year's grand finals.
Historically the league converged at Robertson Oval for the last game of the year, but the redevelopment of the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre included the removal of the netball court.
Wagga Tigers, who play in the Riverina League, have shifted their home games into Bolton Park Stadium for the year.
But Farrer League clubs do not play indoors throughout the regular season, and coaches have raised concerns with a potential shift into the stadium.
North Wagga playing coach Flynn Hogg said she would rather the venue change than have the netball shifted indoors.
"I don't feel great about it," Hogg said.
"It is what it is at the end of the day but I don't think it's very fair on us, we've played outdoors all year and it does make a huge difference.
"We'd be segregated from the footy too, usually outside everyone is cheering, and you're right in there with the football, and it's like that all year."
East Wagga-Kooringal's Claudia Barton echoed her sentiments.
"From a coaching perspective consistency is important," Barton said.
"You get used to playing outside, you play better at your home ground, you get used to how rings are, how people move.
"Every now and then we would maybe train on an indoor court and it's completely different, it's a completely different game."
Barton admitted that playing indoors can lead to harder contests at the ball with players less scared of hitting the softer surface.
She said the move would also advantage teams with faster game styles, which could negatively impact grand final contenders.
"One team's strength might be to play a slower game, and it's harder to do that indoors than it is outdoors.
"So, I think from my perspective, consistency is good, I like playing outdoors because we pay outdoors the whole season."
Barellan's Ashleigh O'Leary said she wouldn't expect playing indoors to impact the quality of the game, but noted she did not think Robertson Oval's facilities were up to scratch.
"The issue with Bolton Park is that really the facilities are lacking," O'Leary said.
"In previous years we used the tennis club building for toilets and change rooms, plus they were accessible to the public, and they weren't really adequate, neither was warming up the on the tennis courts.
"Last year we went indoors to warm up which was preferable, way better surface to be warming up on prior to a game, but we play no indoor games in Farrer League.
"I know the Riverina League has indoor games, but we don't.
"I don't think it would be a detriment to us not having played indoors prior to finals, perhaps it would be, but for me you just have to get on with the game."
Northern Jets' Alice Clark also noted concerns with the warm up areas and amenities at Robertson Oval, saying the venue has not been able to provide them previously.
Moving straight onto an indoor surface after playing outdoors all year she said would require teams to adjust very quickly.
O'Leary said as a travelling team, regardless of where the game is played they will need to adapt in some way.
Conscious car parking at Barellan Sports Ground may be an issue, she would like to see a finals round held there due to increased facilities.
She hopes to see the out-of-Wagga towns considered when booking finals venues.
Hogg floated Maher Oval as a suitable venue, with high quality courts and easy access for spectators to move between football and netball.
AFL Riverina ran elimination finals at the venue last year, and while North Wagga did not play there, Hogg attended and enjoyed the atmosphere.
She also flagged concern that playing at Bolton Park Stadium would cause a reduction of spectators, with people unable to move easily between football and netball like they have previously.
"Obviously football is bigger than netball and I feel like the netball would lose more spectators in that sense because everyone's like oh, we'd prefer to just go and sit on the hill in the nice weather," she said.
Clark was also concerned with the splitting of netball and football.
There is currently no clear path of access between the stadium and football ground.
"Our spectators are accustomed to an all in one venue where they can move freely between footy and netball, so splitting between Bolton would divide spectators," Clark said.
All players raised concerns for noise levels during the game while in a stadium also.
With noise contained and echoing, they said it becomes harder to communicate with the team on court, as well as off-court staff to get messages to players.
Barton said spectators physically being above them was also a nerve inducing thought.
Playing in the Riverina v Farrer League game earlier this year, she said having spectators look down on the court was very different for players then having them at the same level.
"Going inside as well, just from my perspective, I think it would make people a lot more nervous on ground final day, having people watching from above you the whole game," Barton said.
Finals venues are expected to be confirmed and announced by AFL Riverina during the second half of the season.
