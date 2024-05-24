Enjoy functionality and space with style

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac, this House of the Week boasts a northly aspect, ensuring sun-filled days and cool breezy nights.
Selling agent Paul Irvine said this recently-listed, stunning family home offers tonnes of space for you and your loved ones to enjoy.
"This beautiful home is more than just a house, it is a welcoming and comfortable haven for families seeking the perfect blend of style, functionality and tranquility," Paul said.
"The thoughtful layout of the home amplifies the sense of space and functionality, ensuring every corner serves a purpose."
The home is perfect for hosting guests, with three indoor living spaces including a formal lounge room and a formal dining and rumpus room.
A well-appointed kitchen overlooking the inviting dining and lounge area is perfect for both culinary adventures and casual gatherings.
Paul said it is a true "cook's haven", having been equipped with modern amenities and an oversized bench space, a convenient pantry, 900mm cooker as well as a dishwasher.
Retreating to the master bedroom will be a pleasure, with your own walk-in robe and ensuite.
The remaining three bedrooms also feature built-in robes, ensuring lots of storage for all your needs.
The family bathroom, complete with a separate toilet and sink and corner spa bath, epitomises both convenience and functionality.
Experience comfort throughout the seasons with ducted heating and ducted cooling which ensure a cozy ambiance year-round.
A fantastic Colourbond shed and inground pool make this property unique for the market and location, Paul said, while noting his favourite parts were the outdoor entertaining areas.
The expansive undercover outdoor retreat includes a built in BBQ, cabinetry, wine fridge and extends from the dining room - "a real feature of the home", Paul said.
The perfectly placed inground pool, surrounded by verdant foliage with plumbing installed for solar heating, is perfect for enjoying those moments of relaxation.
The oversized double garage with rear roller door access provides added convenience, allowing direct entry to the back.
"A real bonus is the spacious shed measuring approximately 12m x 5m, providing ample space for storage and hobbies," Paul said.
A lined workshop area with a mezzanine floor is there ready for those with a need for workspace.
Additional features enhancing the lifestyle offered by this property include a 5kw solar system, automated lawn and garden irrigation system, new blinds, NBN Fiber and new hot water service.
This home is within close proximity to primary and secondary schools and with easy access to South City Shopping Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.