Flynn ready to ruck 'n' roll after being given the all clear for return

MM
By Matt Malone
May 22 2024 - 10:05am
Narrandera's Matt Flynn is set to play his first game for West Coast Eagles this weekend after hamstring surgery. Picture by West Coast Eagles
NARRANDERA footballer Matt Flynn is set to play his first game in West Coast Eagles colours this weekend.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

