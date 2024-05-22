Flynn ready to ruck 'n' roll after being given the all clear for return

NARRANDERA footballer Matt Flynn is set to play his first game in West Coast Eagles colours this weekend.
Flynn made the move to the Eagles from Greater Western Sydney (GWS) in the off-season but his start to the year was delayed by a significant hamstring injury.
Flynn underwent surgery after suffering a rare tendon injury where the hamstring meets the knee. It occurred during a routine ruck drill at training in February.
But after getting stuck into his rehabilitation, Flynn will play his first game for the club in the reserves this weekend.
"Good news for 'Flynny', he'll play his first game for the club this weekend, so assuming he gets through training on Thursday we'll see him out there," West Coast high performance manager Mat Inness told westcoasteagles.com.au.
The Eagles have high hopes for Flynn and recruited him to take over their number one ruck duties this season.
Flynn played 33 AFL games across eight seasons at the Giants before joining the Eagles under free agency.
