Leaders, residents unite in bid to prevent airport privatisation

Community leaders, council staff, leaseholders, stakeholders and concerned residents met on Tuesday night to discuss the future of the city's airport.
Wagga City Council currently leases the Forest Hill airport from the Royal Australian Air Force under a 30-year agreement, however that is set to expire in June 2025.
Wagga City Council's original position was to seek ownership of the airport.
From May, 2022, council resolved to seek a long-term lease renewal rather than outright ownership but, under new Commonwealth rules, a lease of more than 20 years requires a public tender process.
That tender process was due to commence in June, 2025 but after Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, and the Assistant Minister for Defence, Matt Thistlethwaite, that process was pushed back until June 2026.
The Wagga Aero Club hosted the meeting to share their concerns and thoughts on the matter and to discuss how best to support council in achieving a satisfactory outcome.
After all in attendance unanimously agreed upon their support of Wagga City Council's lease being renewed, Club President Geoff Breust made the recommendation of a working party being formed in a bid to lobby with force.
"May I suggest that council joins with the airport community and set up a working group of not only council people but leaseholders, users, the chamber of commerce and we work hard together to bring together a program where we can actually go in a lobby hard," he said.
"Get them to actually listen to, and see the impacts, and see the passion that's involved - I think that makes a huge difference."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said lobbying together and advocating is the only way they will be able to achieve success.
When asked if there were any objections among the room of about 50 attendees in the support council's continuation of the lease, no one came forward.
Concerns raised at the meeting included financial concerns privatisation may cause and the dividing of the airport and the community.
Regional Express' Warrick Lodge spoke on his support for the continuation of council's lease and the importance of community connection.
"From our perspective, we see things through a bit of a broad landscape in that we operate to about 50 regional airports right across the country and in essence nearly all of those are owned and operated by local government, there's probably a handful operated privately as well as some that are operated by a mix of private ownership and local government," he said.
"It's very important that regional aviation in particular has a connection with the regional community and that through the airport is done by the relationships we have with local councils.
"We would like to see move forward with a continued lease with Wagga City Council."
World Fuel Services Australian director Davin Magee said privatisation will see every day residents copping the brunt of cost increases.
"The last thing we want as an aviation community is privatisation of this airport. I've seen most of our rents go up at those privatised airports 30 to 40 per cent since COVID," he said.
"Ultimately those 30 to 40 per cent cost increases we see we're having to pass on and that's through fuel prices."
AOPO CEO Ben Morgan said the privatisation of airports across the country has seen aviation communities close.
"The realities are that aviation across Australia has been crushed financially to such a point that you aviation communities in high traffic locations that can no longer afford to be there and are closing their doors," he said.
Wagga City Council General Manager Peter Thompson a major issue for council is that they do not get the funding other airports get.
"The major issue for us as a council is that all of the other regional airports in NSW get funding from the state government that we don't get and the reason for that is because the state government's attitude has been; 'why would we pay NSW Government' capital to improve an asset that's own by the Commonwealth Government," he said.
"If the airport is privatised then a private company would get the benefit of the state government funding."
While Mr McCormack strongly believes ownership of the airport needs to remain with the RAAF to ensure the RAAF's longevity in Wagga, he is in support of council continuing on with it's lease.
A spokesperson for the Department of Defence said they are working closely with council on options for future operations of the airports, which includes the establishment of a new lease arrangement through an open market approach.
"No decision has yet been made regarding the procurement of a future operator," the spokesperson said.
