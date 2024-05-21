No care, lots of worries

It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here, with your Wednesday top stories.
The rug has been ripped out from underneath dozens of children, with families across Junee stunned at the shock announcement one of the town's preschools will close next month. Emily Anderson has more on what has unfolded and the impact that community - parents, staff and leaders alike - is feeling.
The Wagga Aero Club gathered last night - with Michael McCormack in attendance - to discuss their fears over the uncertainty around the city's airport. Taylor Dodge and Les Smith were there and you can find the latest here.
The future of surgery and birthing services in Cootamundra are in doubt, Finn Coleman reports, as fears of vital local healthcare being cut spreads across the community. There will be a community presentation next week which no doubt will see a passionate response.
Also - wondering why everyone's in orange today? Jeremy Eager has the answer.
Have a cracker of a Wednesday.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
