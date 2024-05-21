The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Gooden's driving hours are climbing, and so too is his star power

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 21 2024 - 6:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Austin Gooden after winning the state championships with Cumberland, as well as MVP and best batter awards. Picture supplied
Austin Gooden after winning the state championships with Cumberland, as well as MVP and best batter awards. Picture supplied

He's been a local standout since he first picked up a bat and Austin Gooden continues to expand on his already fantastic resume.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.