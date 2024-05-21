Gooden's driving hours are climbing, and so too is his star power

He's been a local standout since he first picked up a bat and Austin Gooden continues to expand on his already fantastic resume.
Playing for NSW in March he was selected in the national 2024 under 18 men's squad but he hasn't stepped away from the field.
Attending the Softball NSW under 18 championships this weekend with Cumberland Nepean Softball Association, he returned to Wagga with three new accolades.
A dominant grand final performance from his side earned them a 19-1 win over Macarthur on Sunday, while his individual efforts secured him the Cumberland MVP and championship best batter awards.
Confident in the side ahead of the competition, Cumberland ended Macarthur's three year winning streak, while also entering the history books as the first team to win this age division for the association.
"We definitely thought we were going to go far," Gooden said.
"Our team was stacked, half were under 18 NSW representatives, and the other half under 16s NSW representatives.
"We were definitely looking forward to a good weekend playing."
Despite their strength on paper, Gooden said they were careful to not go into the competition cocky.
With a slew of high performing athletes in the team they handled the mounting pressure well.
Gooden said they're all genuinely friends, which improved their game.
"We're all good mates," he said.
"We have good jokes and have fun while playing, I don't think we put a lot of pressure on ourselves, we play how we usually do and that brings us closer, we're all good friends.
"It was just a fun good weekend."
Surprised by his MVP award, Gooden didn't expect his name to be called out, but was grateful for the recognition all the same.
Now well experienced in high level competition, he said there is still plenty more for him to learn and improve.
Travelling hours in the car across the state and to Sydney, staying with coaches and teammates, the dedication required to pursue his passion is second to none.
Despite it, he said it has never felt like a chore.
"It just keeps on getting funner," he said.
"I'm hanging around great people, great leaders, I'm learning good things along the way and every tip I get I take and I try it.
"Just being around the right people has really helped me.
"I think it's really important to have fun, I train heaps, and I do get to learn from the best, my pitching coach is Adam Folkard, he's the best pitcher in the world.
"I get to learn from Lyneene Orsini who was our Cumberland coach, and other great coaches like my NSW coach Adam Rindfleish, it's so good to keep on learning from them."
Welcomed into the Cumberland association with open arms, Gooden said their welcome has made playing even more enjoyable.
Next on his agenda, he'll be back in the Cumberland uniform for the NSW under 23s state championships at the end of June before heading to the Gold Coast for the All Australian Schoolboys Pan-Pacific Games.
Still living in Wagga through it all he said there's one big benefit to all the intrastate travel he's been doing.
"I'm getting my hours up on my learners," he said.
"It's very long, but it's worth it."
