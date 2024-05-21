Kildare show they're out for redemption; Wagga High records first win

Kildare Catholic College have opened their Tracey Gunson Shield campaign in style.
After a round one bye last week, Kildare took to the court for the first time against The Riverina Anglican College for a 12-point win.
A massive first quarter set up the 2023 finalists for the lead, giving them a useful buffer when the third quarter blues hit.
Captain Anna Sase said she was impressed with how the team played as a whole in their first game.
"It felt really good out there, I thought we played really strong and everyone played well," Sase said.
"I think there's a good team spirit and good school spirit, everyone wants to get out there and play their best, we all gel together really well, we had a few trainings to connect with each other which was good.
"I'd like to work on our defensive pressure, bringing the ball down the court was a bit hard in the third quarter but I think we bounced back in the last quarter which is good."
Shooter Emily McPherson was a standout for Sase, with the young attacker consistent under the ring.
Stepping up into Sydney premier league netball this season, McPherson is one of the top junior players in the region.
"Emily McPherson definitely stood out to me, she's just so strong, she got lots of intercepts and she just played amazing," Sase said.
With last year's winners, Mater Dei Catholic College, on the fixture for next week, Sase said the team will have their work cut out for them.
Tapping them as their biggest competition this year, Sase believes her team has what it takes to get the win and some grand final revenge.
This year's Kildare team is younger than in previous Shields, but Sase said they've got the talent to push through.
After a narrow round one loss to Christian College last week, Wagga High bounced back with a vengeance over Mount Austin High.
Captain Taya Richards said it was nice to have a win after a disappointing loss last week.
Learning from last week's game, and impressed with how the team held themselves against some top players, Richards said the team gelled better this week.
"It was really good to bounce back, we won by a good chunk, the girls put in a lot of effort and so did the other team," Richards said.
"I think we were stronger, we were a bit more like a team this week, we knew each other a bit more.
"We switched up our plays a bit and some people switched positions and they all did really well."
Taking on Kooringal High next week Richards is hoping to have another good game.
This year's team is quite young, but Richards believes though they've lost age they haven't lost skill.
"They're going really well actually considering that they're playing with the older girls," she said.
"I think they're doing really well, they're very strong, a lot of them are actually A grade players so they know the game really well and they're just really strong and competitive."
Opens
Kildare Catholic College 40 d The Riverina Anglican College 28
Kooringal High School 34 d Wagga Christian College 20
Wagga High School 70 d Mount Austin High School 1
7/8s
The Riverina Anglican College 40 d Kooringal High School 15
Wagga High School 29 d Wagga Christian College 26
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.