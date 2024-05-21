Council stand by Miniroos' move, hope to retain finals at Robertson Oval

WAGGA City Council remain hopeful that Robertson Oval will be used for AFL Riverina finals despite concerns over suitable car parking.
The first clash between a Wagga Tigers home game at Robertson Oval and Football Wagga's Miniroos' at the new home of Bolton Park caused car parking chaos last Saturday.
More importantly, there are fears for the safety of children with families seen crossing busy nearby highways and streets when accessing suitable parking.
Wagga Tigers president Chris Flanigan believes there is no way finals football could be held at Robertson Oval at the same time as miniroos, which runs up until August 31.
AFL Riverina confirmed it was aware of the problem and would factor it into any decisions made regarding finals venues but Council remain hopeful it can keep as many games at Robertson Oval as possible.
"Consultation with AFL Riverina has identified that Robertson Oval will remain available for consideration for AFL Riverina finals," a Council spokesperson said.
"Staff will work closely with AFL Riverina to alleviate any identified issues."
Council did confirm there is additional car parking identified in the Bolton Park masterplan.
They also plan to work with user groups to free up congestion, hinting that the reopening of the Fitzhardinge Street entrance to Robertson Oval at Tigers games may help alleviate the problem.
"Council staff will continue to work with the user groups and investigate further operational management options that could also be utilised, such as the opening of additional entrances to make nearby parking options more accessible," the Council spokesperson said.
Council confirmed that issues relating to 'traffic management and parking' were a major reason behind Miniroos' shift from Duke of Kent Oval to Bolton Park.
They stand by the decision given the 'numerous CBD parking options' close to Bolton Park and Robertson Oval.
"Ongoing consultation is occurring between Council, Football Wagga, Wagga Tigers and AFL Riverina regarding Football Wagga's move to Bolton Park this season," the Council spokesperson said.
"A number of factors were considered, including car parking.
"Issues relating to traffic management and parking were a major reason behind the shift from Duke of Kent Oval to Bolton Park, as there are numerous CBD parking options available in close proximity to Bolton Park and Robertson Oval.
"Bolton Park has historically been underutilised during winter and the further activation of this CBD location will see additional foot traffic and patronage of surrounding local businesses."
