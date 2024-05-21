Heating habits: How Wagga warms up while facing dreaded winter bills

As overnight lows dip below zero, Wagga residents are finding ways to keep warm while keeping energy bills down.
Winter is less than two weeks away, but temperatures have plummeted due to a polar blast on the east coast.
For Tasha Tatton, the cooler evenings are her first taste of a Wagga winter after she and her family moved from England in November 2023.
While temperatures back home can get far colder than Wagga, Ms Tatton says that she's already feeling the cold in her home.
"Mentally, I've struggled with it massively - for 35 years, May is when it gets warm," she said.
"Here, we had totally become acclimatised to he heat, and so as the cold mornings and evening started, me and my husband were like 'what is this'."
The mother of two boys plans to save money on energy this winter, by heating only some parts of the house, and covering the tile floors with rugs.
She hasn't turned on the air conditioner yet, because she says that as English people, she tries to delay the use of the ducted air conditioner to save money.
Brad Aiken repairs and services household heating around Wagga.
His tip for saving money on heating is to clean out air filters of ducted air conditioning systems to make the system run more efficiently.
"It [clogged filters] makes it [the airconditioner] work way harder and put a lot of pressure on the roof fan," he said.
"The best way to obviously save on running costs is to keep that filter clean and make it as efficient as possible."
He says that maintaining the heating system can save people money in the long run, and ensure homes are being heated efficiently.
While he doesn't always recommend changing heating systems entirely, Mr Aiken said that some systems with higher star ratings can save households up to $300 per quarter.
Property manager Sonia Greentree said that one of the most pressing issues for renters around Wagga is the increasing costs of heating homes.
"Instead of heating whole areas, they're heating themselves, so electric blankets, and throw over electric blankets," she said.
"I find it's easier for people to warm up than it is for people to cool down."
Mould is also a major problem in homes with gas heating, which can lead to respiratory problems.
"You've got to ventilate properties with gas heating, otherwise it can cause mould," she said.
"Making sure that you're getting clean air and wiping off any mildew there, and if you leave it, it can turn into mould and be detrimental to health."
She says that many home owners choose to service their air conditioners at the start of the year, "to make the system last longer" and work more efficiently.
The World Health Organisation recommends indoor temperatures to be kept above 18 degrees.
From July 1, every Australian household will receive a $300 energy bill rebate from the federal government.
The rebate will be deducted from households' quarterly energy bills.
