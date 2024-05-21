The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Heating habits: How Wagga warms up while facing dreaded winter bills

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
May 21 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasha Tatton moved from England to Wagga in November 2023, she's bracing for her first winter here. Picture by Tom Dennis
Tasha Tatton moved from England to Wagga in November 2023, she's bracing for her first winter here. Picture by Tom Dennis

As overnight lows dip below zero, Wagga residents are finding ways to keep warm while keeping energy bills down.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.