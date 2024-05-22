Former policeman jailed over historic child sex charges

A former NSW policeman and Riverina resident has been sentenced to more than half a decade of jail time over a series of historic child sex charges.
The man, whom The Daily Advertiser cannot name for legal reasons, was sentenced to a term of six years in prison on Thursday May 16 on three counts of assaulting a female under the age of 16, and committing an act of indecency.
The charges relate to historic incidents which took place during the 1970s and 1980s.
Police facts for the first charge reveal that between January 1, 1977 and December 31, 1978 in a town, the man assaulted a girl at a residence, when she was aged nine or 10 and committed an act of indecency against her.
Facts again recount how between January 1, 1979 and December 31, 1980, the man assaulted the girl, then aged 11 or 12, and committed an act of indecency against her at a residence.
Again, between January 1, 1979 and December 31, 1981, the man assaulted the girl, then under the age of 16 years and committed an act of indecency on her at the time, at a residence.
The man pleaded not guilty to all charges and on March 8, 2024 a jury found he was guilty of the charges.
On Thursday, Judge Gordon Lerve sentenced the man to six years in prison, with a non-parole period of three years.
The man will be eligible for parole from March 6, 2027.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.