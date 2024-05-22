'Significant' memorial date change leaves mourners stumped

A group of about 20 people who gathered for the annual Kapooka Tragedy memorial on Tuesday were left baffled and upset when no one else showed up due to date confusion.
For the last 79 years community members and visitors have united to commemorate Australia's worst military training accident - the Kapooka Tragedy.
The annual memorial is held by Kapooka every year to commemorate the 26 soldiers who lost their lives in a bunker explosion on May 21, 1945.
Regular attendees said the service is traditionally held on May 21, but when they showed up on Tuesday to find the service was held on May 19 this year instead, they were confused.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack also attends the city's defence memorials but is adamant the service is held on the weekend closest to May 21 and not always on May 21.
David and Cherie Benn were among the people who attended on Tuesday and were "disappointed" to learn the memorial had already been held days prior without "proper communication that dates had changed".
Mrs Benn has attended the memorial for 30 years, since 1995, and said it is important that the service is held on the "proper date", being May 21.
"It's a shame it wasn't publicised," she said.
"I don't know why they would change the dates, it needs to be held on the proper date."
Next year will be the 80th Kapooka Tragedy memorial service and Mrs Benn is hoping next year it will be held on the correct date.
Mr Benn said the service is a "significant event" that has historically been well attended by locals and visitors.
"We got out there today to find out it was already held on Sunday and it wasn't just us, there were people there who had flown all the way from Western Australia," he said.
"We still had our own celebration there, but it was a beautiful ceremony and we were concerned and disappointed."
Peter Morris is also a regular attendee who is adamant the service is held each year on May 21.
He said Kapooka did not clarify that dates this year had changed.
"Are they going to change Anzac Day to be held on the Sunday closest to the date?" he said.
Mr McCormack said it was unfortunate that people had turned up to commemorate the tragedy on the wrong day.
"It's usually held on the weekend closest to the day because a lot of people work and travel," he said.
Mr McCormack said the ceremony is well advertised ahead of the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.