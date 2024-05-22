Grandma criticises pollies playing 'god' with childrens' lives

A Riverina grandmother has decried political leaders who "play god" with people's lives amid a lack of regional child healthcare services across the state.
Sharon Brewer-Manning looks after her three grandchildren - Georgia, 14, Thomas, 10, and six-year-old Daphne - and said there is a general lack of services in the regions.
She is not impressed at recent comments from premier Chris Minns and health minister Ryan Park about the ongoing issue.
In preparation for the upcoming state budget, the Sydney-based Royal Far West, which treats children experiencing developmental and mental health issues at no cost, is campaigning the federal government to fund new regional centres in Wagga and Dubbo.
RFW is asking for millions of dollars in support to fund a three-year pilot program to get these new centres off the ground.
But with the clock ticking down to budget D-day, the two ministers were far from backing any sort of deal this year.
Mr Park said he supports measures to boost healthcare access in regional, rural and remote areas, but he indicated he would not be interfering with due process this far out from budget.
"The Treasurer is in the process of preparing the budget, after having received submissions from community groups right across the state, and I will let that process run its course," he said on Friday.
The comments came just days after he met with a group of Independent MPs including member for Wagga Joe McGirr and member for Murray Helen Dalton, who lobbied him on the issue.
Premier Chris Minns, when quizzed about the issue, failed to comment on many of the specifics, simply saying there is "always more to do" and that the government was committed to ensuring people had access to services wherever they live.
Mr Minns also pointed out his government was "rebuild[ing] the health system" and working to "expand... virtual care statewide so kids and families in the bush can receive care closer to home."
However, when asked if he could identify specific strategies to improve access to paediatric services, the premier declined to comment.
Ms Brewer-Manning was not impressed and believes the premier needs to be more supportive.
"Politicians are pretty good at dodging the questions and passing the buck... but the reality is these issues really impact families and communities," she said.
"The best practice for any type of medicine is early intervention, whether that's mental-health related or physical... so at the end of the day, if they're not stepping up and supporting parents and families in the early stages, it's going to cost them more in the long run."
Ms Brewer-Manning was also "disappointed" Mr Park indicated he would not intervene in the budget process.
"Once again, the [politicians] don't work together cohesively. If one wants something, the other won't back them," she said.
"It's alright for them to sit in [parliament] and play god, but their decisions affect people."
Ms Brewer-Manning has to take her eldest granddaughter Georgia, 14, to Sydney regularly as "there is no paediatric neurologist in Wagga".
She said all of Georgia's treatments are managed at Westmead Hospital.
Ms Brewer-Manning said all three of the children have mental health and behavioural problems and cannot get ongoing treatment locally.
"There is nowhere in Wagga where you can go through the Wagga Base to access either ongoing treatments - psychiatry, occupational therapists, speech pathologists or if you need to get assessments or ongoing psychologists, you can't access them.
"That's where the Royal Far West [comes in but] their books have been closed for a long time, but you have to go on a list because they are so overwhelmed down there."
Ms Brewer-Manning was at her "wit's end" a couple of years ago and contacted RFW but was told they "didn't even have appointments available at that point in time".
She said families in her position must choose between waiting up to two years while their child sits on a waiting list for access to crucial services or travel to access them.
And she said most private Wagga paediatric services also have "extremely long waiting lists" and that even if someone does secure access to a private service, it "costs an arm and a leg".
Ms Brewer-Manning also stressed early intervention is key.
"If a woman thinks there is some issue with their child at the age of four or five... then they try and get assessments done or get referred, it could potentially take them two years before anything happens," she said.
She believes a centre in Wagga will have far-reaching benefits.
"They have psychiatry, occupational therapy, psychology and speech therapy services, which would help a lot of people in the region," she said.
Ms Brewer-Manning had to wait "over 12 months" to get initial assessments on her grandson Thomas - who has now been diagnosed with autism.
"I put together all of the assessments - including speech and occupational therapy... but you cannot get ongoing speech and occupational therapy [services] in Wagga," she said.
It comes as member for Wagga Joe McGirr addressed parliament on the lack of regional paediatric services.
Last Wednesday, Dr McGirr said families "often face long waits to get the help they need" due to a shortage of paediatricians and allied health services including speech and occupational therapists and psychologists.
He said the "first 2000 days of life, from conception to the fifth year, are critical for children to be healthy and happy and develop as they should".
But citing the results of a recent survey of parents by Royal Far West over the past 18 months, Dr McGirr said more than 80 per cent of parents or caregivers reported difficulties accessing speech and occupational therapy and psychology services locally.
More than 70 per cent of respondents said waiting times for services were too long, while almost 60 per cent said local services were inconsistent".
Dr McGirr backed RFW who he said have "rightly pointed out the need to improve services for... children in rural and regional NSW".
He said whether that be implemented through their model to expand services to the Western and Murrumbidgee regions or some other method, the important thing is to ensure "better services [are] delivered locally".
McGirr did acknowledge the "fiscal challenge" currently facing the Minns government, and welcomed "the health minister's commitment to improving health services in the regions".
But he also urged the government to do more, and take "extra steps towards delivering better developmental assessment services for children across the state".
He said the act of pouring more money into child health services in the regions will certainly not go to waste.
"By making the investment, regional and rural families will thank us and we will see the benefits for generations to come," he said.
