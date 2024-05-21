Wear a little or a lot, but whatever you do, wear orange: Wagga SES

An orange shirt, tie, scarf or beanie, whatever it might be, it's time break it out to show your colours for a good cause.
The NSW SES is holding Wear Orange Wednesday this week, and Southern Zone Commander Ben Pickup is hoping to see Wagga don their colourful clothes and accessories to acknowledge the work of their volunteers.
Various events will be held across the Southern NSW SES Zone, from barbecues being organised at local units to a cluster event happening in Condobolin, all in the name of celebrating the thousands of volunteers across the state.
Mr Pickup says he has already received support and appreciation from the Riverina community ahead of the day.
"We've had a number of local businesses across the area, some local councils, they're holding morning teas," he said.
"We always have a great response from the community on the day of wearing orange when you walk down through the town as well."
The colour orange represents the overalls that volunteers wear when they're called out to respond to any emergencies across the country.
Wear Orange Wednesday is held each year during National Volunteer Week, a time dedicated to appreciating the work and time all volunteers across Australia for whichever cause it may be.
More than 10,000 SES volunteers are currently registered across the state and numbers are strong across the southern zone, which encompasses 25 per cent of NSW, however they're always happy to take on new members.
"I've been in the SES now for 17 years, most of that has been as a volunteer," Mr Pickup said.
"Our members are around 24 seven, 365 days a year.
"They've done over 1400 requests for assistance from the communities and it's just that little bit of thank you from the community for everything they do behind the scenes.
"They do a lot of training on weekends, weeknights, a lot of commitment goes into these members to provide the support to the communities in their times of need.
"They can be out and attending a road crash, helping cut people out of vehicles from motor vehicle accidents, supporting the police with land search, looking for missing people, through to being in incident control centres, proving support to the members in the field, keeping them safe."
