Parents, staff blindsided as busy preschool set to close within weeks

After a year on the waitlist, Tabatha Lynch's son began full-time preschool on Monday morning - but by the evening his parents were told the centre will close in a month.
Dozens of families were stunned when Junee's Goodstart Early Learning staff and parents were informed the centre had become a financial burden and will close its doors on June 28.
"I work full-time shift work, but I only just went back to full time in March ... because we gained a spot," Ms Lynch said.
"We've been on the waitlist since the middle of last year."
The Junee mother said she and her partner will need to reevaluate their careers to adjust to the centre's closure.
"Realistically, one parent has to not work, so we can look after the children who cannot be in care," she said.
"We're kind of going to have to have a rock, paper, scissor, and say who's going to go to work, and who's going to stay home."
Parents received an email on May 20 advising them the 44-space centre will be closing due to a "thorough evaluation" into Goodstart's "current financial model".
"Please be assured that this decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the implications for our families," the letter from state manager Melinda Harrington said.
"This is a challenging time for our team, and we are working with them to identify other employment opportunities on centres in the area."
It is understood the centre's 15 staff, including its manager, also found out the news on May 20.
The Junee centre was labelled a "financial burden" in a media release issued by Goodstart's head office, following media enquiries.
The release also confirmed a new operator would be refurbishing the centre and taking its place.
Parents were informed via email from Goodstart on Tuesday this new provider is called Little Kindy and is estimated to open in October 2024.
Rachel Cooper has three children at Goodstart Junee, and like Ms Lynch, has no choice but to reduce her work hours to look after her children.
"Your family is going to suffer financially because a parent will have to give up work to take care of the kids," she said.
"It's very, very, sad that, in our case, they [Goodstart] are putting profit, it appears, ahead of the kids and their education."
On May 21, Ms Cooper sent a letter to Ms Harrington on behalf of parents of Goodstart Junee.
She asked for the current Goodstart financial model, and an explanation of the "thorough evaluation" of the Junee centre.
"The advertised logo of Goodstart is 'We're for children, not for profit'. This would seem inconsistent with the decision to close a centre due to the 'current financial model'," the letter said.
Some Goodstart parents want to meet with Ms Harrington and other management personnel "to collaboratively discuss the decision".
"...perhaps navigate or engage in dialogue they may assist in Goodstart either reversing this decision, or negotiating with new building owners," the letter said.
Junee mayor Bob Callow said the closure was "a ridiculous thing to do to the people, the kids, to everybody".
He said the impact on Junee would be a lot of uncertainty among the community because there are no other facilities that have the capacity to take on an extra 44 children.
"We don't know the whys and the wheres ... we will do some more investigation and find out what is the reasoning," Cr Callow said.
He said he and other councillors will be looking at ways forward by contacting the business owners to find out why the centre is not financially worthwhile.
Federal member for Riverina Michael McCormack responded to the issue in a Facebook post on May 21.
He said he is concerned by the closure and has been in touch with Junee Council and families of the centre.
State member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has also been contacted by Junee community members regarding the issue.
Parents have also raised concerns about finding new services as Junee's other centres have long waiting lists.
"A larger centre operates in Junee to support the local community, along with the local pre-school," Ms Harrington, in a statement from Goodstart, said.
The Daily Advertiser contacted the "larger centre", which is understood to be Junee Kids Early Learning. The manager said the centre has an extensive waiting list, and staff shortages have forced them to operate below capacity.
Junee Preschool told The Daily Advertiser they are at full capacity, also with an extensive waitlist.
The closest Goodstart centre from Junee is at Estella, which is capped at 73 per cent capacity due to workforce constraints.
Plans for a new 72-space preschool on Illabo Road in Junee are yet to be approved by the council.
