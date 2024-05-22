Wagga fair breaks out the booty in antique treasure hunter's dream

Serious antiquarians and novice collectors alike will find something in the treasures at the Wagga Antiques and Collectables Fair.
Returning this weekend, the annual fair will host a mix of new dealers and some old favourites at the Kyeamba Smith Hall at Wagga Showgrounds.
The venue will be transformed into an impressive showcase of antiques with around 25 dealers from all around the country.
Organised by antiques dealer Mick Dalton, in conjunction with the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust, this event will be a great drawcard for those seeking treasures in the heart of Wagga.
Mr Dalton said it should be a great weekend.
"Dealers come from interstate, there's local dealers, Victorian dealers, Queensland dealers. They come from everywhere," he said.
"It's a display of antiques, and they're all for sale."
The fair aims to cater for all tastes and incomes, enabling customers to view an enormous range of items at various prices from different dealers, all under one roof.
From Georgian and Victorian jewellery, to English and European porcelain, silver, glass, linen, lamps, collectables and furniture, both rustic and traditional, there will be gems on display at the fair.
The dealers themselves take great pride in endeavouring to supply as much information as possible to help the collector.
Mr Dalton hope events like the fair will encourage more people to get involved in antiques.
"We need a few more people to be involved in antiques," he said.
"The way things have been with COVID and all of that, it's kind of dropped off, but hopefully this will liven it up again."
The 2024 fair is also a fundraiser for the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust who will be doing the catering for the event supplying light lunches, as well as morning and afternoon teas.
"We give donations to them from the fair," said Mr Dalton.
"And the run a cafe and whatever else, to earn more money.
"[It's important] because most antique fairs support charities now and I've always done it."
The Wagga Antiques Fair is open from 10am until 5pm on Saturday, May 25 and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, May 26.
Admission is $12 for adults and includes a lucky door prize ticket. Accompanied children are free.
