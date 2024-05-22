The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga fair breaks out the booty in antique treasure hunter's dream

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
May 22 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John and Barbara Wigg at John Wigg Antiques, who will be selling at Wagga Antiques and Collectables Fair. Picture by Les Smith
John and Barbara Wigg at John Wigg Antiques, who will be selling at Wagga Antiques and Collectables Fair. Picture by Les Smith

Serious antiquarians and novice collectors alike will find something in the treasures at the Wagga Antiques and Collectables Fair.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.