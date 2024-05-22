The Daily Advertiser
Plans to turn historic pub in apartments, commercial spaces revealed

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 22 2024 - 6:33pm, first published 5:00pm
An artists impression of the $15.7 million redevelopment of the old Home Hotel on Fitzmaurice Street. Picture by GPG Architecture
Details of $15.7 million plans proposed to transform a 150-year-old pub in Wagga's centre into apartments and commercial spaces have been placed on public exhibition.

