Plans to turn historic pub in apartments, commercial spaces revealed

Details of $15.7 million plans proposed to transform a 150-year-old pub in Wagga's centre into apartments and commercial spaces have been placed on public exhibition.
A development application was lodged to Wagga City Council on Monday proposing plans to transform The Home Hotel on Fitzmaurice Street into commercial space and apartments.
The once iconic live music venue has sat empty since it was sold in 2020, but plans have been in the works for the last four years for it's transformation.
The plans, submitted by Takajo Nominees, include five levels with 20 shop-top apartments and two commercial spaces.
In the documents applicants state the principal Home Hotel building would be retained and preserved while the new building, it's scale, form, design and materials aim to respect the heritage contact of Fitzmaurice Street.
If approved there would be a commercial space constructed on the ground level facing Fitzmaurice and Kincaid streets.
A two bedroom apartment would connect to a proposed new building via a ramp providing access to communal indoor and outdoor spaces on level one.
There would be three one bedroom apartments, eight two bedroom apartments and eight three bedroom apartments.
The apartments would be designed to provide for a diversity of occupants with accessibility and balance between privacy and community and being central to the architectural strategy.
The single storey additions to the Home Hotel fronting Kincaid Street and the semi-detached two-storey building fronting Fitzmaurice Street would be demolished.
The plans also propose 27 residential on-site parking areas, bicycle parking and a waste area.
Many of the apartments would have street-facing balconies and balconies looking over the Murrumbidgee River, and there would be courtyards on each level.
The building would also have stairs and a lift.
