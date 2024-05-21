Pinney's juggling footy codes year-round, and she's good at them all

Jorja Pinney plays footy year-round, but it's a balancing act she's still finding rhythm with.
A career touch football player, Pinney has made the move into both Australian rules and leaguetag.
Taking on the pair in 2023, she shone for Turvey Park in this year's Southern NSW Women's League competition and is now kicking goals for Wagga Kangaroos.
Now in her second season playing leaguetag, the kicker said it's been an adjustment playing so many codes.
"I've been playing touch for as long as I can remember so when I started tag, I was like, it's actually quite different.
"The skills are quite similar but renaming certain skills, I have to get my head around for a little bit and not stepping over the ball, I had to roll it with my foot.
"All those different little aspects of the game changed.
"Now that I've been training through the winter I've been fine."
Patience from her Kangaroos teammates has also helped during the transition.
Combined with encouragement from coach Paul Watson, Pinney's confidence has soared and she's become a staple in the side.
Converting four times and even crossing for a try of her own in last weekend's win over Southcity, she's flourishing on the field.
"The girls have been great and our coach Paul Watson has been really helpful as well, I love my team," she said.
"They have supported me since day one and they're just a great bunch of girls."
Six rounds into the Group Nine season, Kangaroos have not dropped a game.
Last year's runners up, they've come into the 2023 season with something to prove, but their biggest challenge is yet to come.
Pleased with how they returned to the field after a round five bye, focus has steadily shifted to round seven's grand final rematch.
Communication on field has been improving each week and Pinney said they're continuing to fine-tune their game.
"With each training that goes past we have different things that we want to work on," she said.
"Different teams, bring different things to the table so each week it's a different learning and we just come out the next week and do exactly what we trained to do."
With a grand final rematch this weekend against Temora, Pinney is hopeful to hand the Dragons their second loss of the year.
Despite moving between different football codes throughout the year, Pinney said they each have a special place in her heart.
"Each different game brings different things to the table," Pinney said.
"I love the different varieties that you can play and the different teammates as well, just getting to know everybody and learning off different people is so much fun as well.
"It's really good for myself and challenging my skills as well."
