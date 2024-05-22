Mother's plea for help after Wagga dad bashed, left in street

Jodie Wilson and her daughter slept together in her tiny Mazda in Canberra for weeks just to remain by her son's side as he clung to life after being randomly attacked and left unconscious on a Wagga footpath.
Justin Wilson, a single father of two living hours away from his Queensland-based family, was hit over the head with what is believed to have been a baseball bat in Glenfield Park on April 11.
The 26-year-old was discovered in what police described as a critical condition, and was later taken to Canberra Hospital after being found unconscious on the ground by a stranger who called triple zero.
Jodie drove from Queensland to Canberra to be with Justin while he was in a coma and on life support, spending the nights sleeping with her daughter in her small car.
Upon waking up doctors diagnosed Justin with golden staph and had to remove half of his skull due to swelling of the brain. The section of skull that was removed will be put back in next month.
More than a month after the incident Justin remains in care, undergoing rehabilitation and enduring long-term effects including permanent damage to his right leg and partial memory loss.
The "kind" and "well-liked" Wagga man has faced most of the journey alone, not wanting his two daughters to see him in his current state and his mother unable to get back to him due to her Mazda since breaking down.
Jodie is also about to undergo crucial brain surgery herself - another barrier keeping her from being with her son.
But just as Justin hadn't given up on April 11, beating all odds and miraculously pulling through, his fierce mother isn't giving up on seeking justice and stopping others from coming to harm.
Jodie said she believed more than one person was involved - and that he may have been lured into the attack - and expressed concern they may strike again.
Jodie said Justin told her he had been riding a bike with a woman on the night of the attack.
"Justin is a really kind person, he would do anything to help anyone," she said.
"He has no one but me and I can only Facetime him.
"If I had my car I would be by his bedside. It's quite hard."
The Daily Advertiser submitted a series of questions to Riverina Police District - whose detectives launched a public appeal for help last week, saying at the time they had not ruled out multiple offenders being involved - about the investigation on Monday.
Investigators declined to comment further and renewed calls for information.
Jodie has created a Gofundme page to try and raise funds to support her son from afar as he prepares to eventually return home.
She is hoping the Wagga community can support Justin while she can't be there with him, whether people are able to donate through the Gofundme, or can provide him with any unwanted furniture for when he is released from hospital and moves into a new home.
"He's going to need ongoing support," Jodie said.
"I'm concerned about them releasing him from hospital because if he has a stumble I'm concerned he might hurt his head.
"Justin's got nothing, he's got no one, he has a couple of friends but that's about it."
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/6d479203.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.