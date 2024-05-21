The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Magpies face tough call with five players available to return to face Hawks

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 21 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek expect to welcome back key forward Dean Biermann for Saturday's clash against East Wagga-Kooringal. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
The Rock-Yerong Creek expect to welcome back key forward Dean Biermann for Saturday's clash against East Wagga-Kooringal. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

The Rock-Yerong Creek could welcome back up to five senior players for Saturday's showdown against East Wagga-Kooringal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.