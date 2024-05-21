'No internet, no reception, no nothing': Small town's residents left hanging

Business owners, farmers and emergency service personnel in one small town say their historically poor internet connection is getting worse, despite advances in technology.
Sara Kreutzberger, owner of Rand Farm Supplies, pays for two internet connections - Optus and the NBN - because "one just doesn't work".
She said the poor internet and phone connection - she uses Optus for mobile and Telstra for landline - makes it hard to contact clients, order stock, and wastes valuable time running her business.
"In this day and age, connectivity is something everyone deserves," she said.
"For us, it's a constant battle. It seems like it's a once a month occurrence where we're emailing customers to say, 'this is not working. The landline is not working this week. The mobiles are down today'.
"It all takes time away from us doing our job efficiently. When you're sitting there trying to email an order and it's just loading, spinning the ball, it's frustrating."
The Border Mail contacted Telstra and Optus for comment. Both said they were aware of congestion in the area and were investigating options to increase capacity.
Rand Farm Supplies employee Rosemary Corcoran said she has zero phone reception - from either Telstra or Optus - in her rental on Soldier Settlements Road, Bidgeemia.
Both companies confirmed the residence was out of their coverage.
Often home alone with her one-year-old daughter because her husband works away, she fears what will happen should an emergency occur and she can't call anyone.
"We had a blackout the other night and there was no internet, no reception, no nothing," she said.
"If something happened, I can't really say to my daughter you stay here while I run out to find reception.
"If an emergency happened, I don't actually know what I would do."
Mrs Corcoran said she recently installed satellite internet and can make, albeit delayed, phones calls through Wi-Fi, unless there is a blackout.
"But I shouldn't have to pay $100 a month on top of my phone bill to use my phone," she said.
Kel Kuhne, Rand fire brigade captain, said the poor connection is putting firefighters and the public in danger.
When the brigade needs back-up, instead of calling the Albury office, he must radio to Sydney, who then sends a dispatch to Albury.
Additionally, he said a text message to a colleague can sometimes take 24 hours to go through.
"If there's a threat to a house or somebody inside, it's hard to contact a person to evacuate them," Mr Kuhnee said.
"Sometimes when I need to organise a team, and I can't call due to bad reception, I have to send a text message but some of them might not get it until the next day, which is a bit late.
"We need crews ASAP to get a jump on a truck and get to the fire as quick as we can. But sometimes, that is not possible."
Mr Kuhne, a Rand resident, said before he switched to Starlink he "couldn't even make a phone call" in his own house.
"I used to have to walk up and down the road, waving my phone in the air, just to ring people before we had Starlink.
"It's more expensive, but it works."
Roy Hamilton, a grain and fat lamb farmer near Rand, said there has been a gradual decline in connectivity over the past five years.
"Agriculture is becoming more and more data-driven, and connectivity is such an integral part of our businesses now," he said.
"It seems like we're going back to the old days where I had to drive down to the house to make a phone call. This is 2024, not 1984."
Mr Hamilton said he has aerials and reception boosters for his farm, but they often don't work.
"Farmers are happy to invest in equipment, but if the signal is not getting to the vehicle, it's not worth anything," he said.
"It all just makes running our business clunky. Everyone tries to run their business as efficiently as they can, but for us, it's more difficult."
Mr Hamilton also said the lack of connection makes work on the farm dangerous, with workers unable to contact him in an emergency.
"A young worker comes to the farm to do a job and his safety, if he's working alone, is his phone," he said.
"Without reception, I have no way of knowing if something's gone wrong or if somebody needs my help."
Telstra Regional general manager Chris Taylor told The Border Mail the company was aware of the congestion and they were looking for was to improve capacity.
"Telstra's 4G coverage is available throughout much of Rand but there is some congestion on the mobile base station that services the area," he said.
"We are investigating options to increase the site's capacity.
"We design and manage our mobile network to provide the best connectivity available and plan for peaks and troughs in demand as best we can. We constantly enhance and optimise our coverage and capacity to cater to shifting customer needs."
Meanwhile, Optus said it was looking to grow its network in rural Australia.
"Optus currently has one site servicing the Rand area and its 4G capability is detailed on the network coverage map on our website," a spokesperson said.
"If customers would like to find out more about the best options available to improve the coverage in their home, we suggest they have a chat to their local Optus store. For example, Wi-Fi calling may be available if a customer has a fixed line service."
